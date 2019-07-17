Vernon Lions Club “Ducks for Dogs” fundraiser a success

The Vernon Lions Club hosted a successful fundraiser for B.C. and Alberta Guide Dogs on Saturday, July 6 in Polson Park.
The event featured fun family games, a fish pond, face painting, colouring contest, entertainment by the Vernon Community Band, and B.C. Guide Dogs provided a maze where people were blindfolded and then led though the maze by Guide Dogs Winston and/or Mac — a great experience to learn what it might be like to be blind.
The Vernon Community Band entertained with music throughout the day followed by the main feature of the day: the duck race.
Overall the event raised more than $15,000.
Winners were:
- 1st prize – $1,000.00 – Jean Donaldson, Enderby who generously donated ½ her winnings back to the cause
- 2nd prize – $500.00 – Dale Tuovinen, Lumby
- 3rd prize – $250.00 – June Cole, Vernon
- Lame Duck (last duck) – Keri Parish, Lake Country
The Lions Club wanted to thank everyone who purchased tickets to support the cause. They also issed thanks to their sponsors: Vernon Veterinary, Healthy Spot Pet Store, Discovery Optometry, Lake City Casino, Family First Optometry, Vernon Optometry, Vernon Dodge, Tire Craft, Creekside Veterinary, Panorama Veterinary Services, Central Animal Clinic, Beach Radio, Vernon Morning Star, Wayside Printing, Crimson Oath Tattoo and The Vernon Community Band.
