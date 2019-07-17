RCMP Superintendent Shawna Baher and Allyson Reish, Vernon Fire Department were judges for the duck race. (Contributed)

Vernon Lions Club “Ducks for Dogs” fundraiser a success

The event raised over $15,000 for B.C. and Alberta Guide Dogs

The Vernon Lions Club hosted a successful fundraiser for B.C. and Alberta Guide Dogs on Saturday, July 6 in Polson Park.

The event featured fun family games, a fish pond, face painting, colouring contest, entertainment by the Vernon Community Band, and B.C. Guide Dogs provided a maze where people were blindfolded and then led though the maze by Guide Dogs Winston and/or Mac — a great experience to learn what it might be like to be blind.

The Vernon Community Band entertained with music throughout the day followed by the main feature of the day: the duck race.

Overall the event raised more than $15,000.

Winners were:

  • 1st prize – $1,000.00 – Jean Donaldson, Enderby who generously donated ½ her winnings back to the cause
  • 2nd prize – $500.00 – Dale Tuovinen, Lumby
  • 3rd prize – $250.00 – June Cole, Vernon
  • Lame Duck (last duck) – Keri Parish, Lake Country

The Lions Club wanted to thank everyone who purchased tickets to support the cause. They also issed thanks to their sponsors: Vernon Veterinary, Healthy Spot Pet Store, Discovery Optometry, Lake City Casino, Family First Optometry, Vernon Optometry, Vernon Dodge, Tire Craft, Creekside Veterinary, Panorama Veterinary Services, Central Animal Clinic, Beach Radio, Vernon Morning Star, Wayside Printing, Crimson Oath Tattoo and The Vernon Community Band.

Related: Hundreds rally for Armstrong Lions Vision Centre

Related: Vernon ducks race for BC Guide Dogs

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

William Thornton, CEO and founder of B.C. Guide Dogs, Sharon Hryciuk, Ken Cain of Vernon Lions Club and Nick Toni, B.C. Guide dog trainer pose with guide dogs Winston and Mac. (Contributed)

The Fly Fishermen club retrieving the ducks after the finish line. (Contributed)

Previous story
Summerland graduates receive awards and bursaries

Just Posted

Bollywood Bang fundraiser for CMHA Vernon a success

CMHA received $33,922 from Bollywood event to support crisis line and youth programs

Vernon Lions Club “Ducks for Dogs” fundraiser a success

The event raised over $15,000 for B.C. and Alberta Guide Dogs

Vernon woman heads up college foundation board

Gladys Fraser brings wealth of experience to role as chair of Okanagan College Foundation board

Vernon skier receives Cross Country Canada award

Gerry Brenemen received Volunteer of the Year Award for contributions to Sovereign Lake Nordic Club

A rainy July is normal for the Okanagan

Rainy days in July haven’t been seen since before 2014

Kelowna’s Okanagan Regional Library may not look like the one you grew up with!

New technology and arts programming transforms library operations

Canada Forces Snowbirds making quick trip to South Okanagan

Planes will be touching down at the Penticton airport to refuel

Olympic softball qualifier gets $150K boost from provincial government

2019 Americas Qualifier to be held in Surrey from Aug. 25-Sept. 1

Gas price inquiry questions Trans Mountain capacity, company denies collusion

The first of up to four days of oral hearings in the inquiry continue in Vancouver

Stolen car now returned to Summerland dealership

Vehicle was stolen on same day as attempted carjacking incident

‘Benzos’ and fentanyl a deadly cocktail causing a growing concern on B.C. streets

Overdoses caused by benzodiazepines can’t be reversed with opioid-overdose antidote naloxone

Rock the Lake music festival in Okanagan nears Saturday night sellout

Aug. 10th show is nearly sold out and three-day weekend passes are almost gone as well

Police recover $12,700 in stolen pet food from North Shuswap property

Chase RCMP execute third search of property where stolen vehicles, illegal firearms seized

Hergott: Medical cannabis and ICBC

ICBC might start reimbursing the expense of cannabis just like they do for prescription medications

Most Read