Vernon Lions Club “Ducks for Dogs” fundraiser a success

The event raised over $15,000 for B.C. and Alberta Guide Dogs

RCMP Superintendent Shawna Baher and Allyson Reish, Vernon Fire Department were judges for the duck race. (Contributed)

The Vernon Lions Club hosted a successful fundraiser for B.C. and Alberta Guide Dogs on Saturday, July 6 in Polson Park.

The event featured fun family games, a fish pond, face painting, colouring contest, entertainment by the Vernon Community Band, and B.C. Guide Dogs provided a maze where people were blindfolded and then led though the maze by Guide Dogs Winston and/or Mac — a great experience to learn what it might be like to be blind.

The Vernon Community Band entertained with music throughout the day followed by the main feature of the day: the duck race.

Overall the event raised more than $15,000.

Winners were:

1st prize – $1,000.00 – Jean Donaldson, Enderby who generously donated ½ her winnings back to the cause

2nd prize – $500.00 – Dale Tuovinen, Lumby

3rd prize – $250.00 – June Cole, Vernon

Lame Duck (last duck) – Keri Parish, Lake Country

The Lions Club wanted to thank everyone who purchased tickets to support the cause. They also issed thanks to their sponsors: Vernon Veterinary, Healthy Spot Pet Store, Discovery Optometry, Lake City Casino, Family First Optometry, Vernon Optometry, Vernon Dodge, Tire Craft, Creekside Veterinary, Panorama Veterinary Services, Central Animal Clinic, Beach Radio, Vernon Morning Star, Wayside Printing, Crimson Oath Tattoo and The Vernon Community Band.

Related: Hundreds rally for Armstrong Lions Vision Centre

Related: Vernon ducks race for BC Guide Dogs

To report a typo, email:

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

William Thornton, CEO and founder of B.C. Guide Dogs, Sharon Hryciuk, Ken Cain of Vernon Lions Club and Nick Toni, B.C. Guide dog trainer pose with guide dogs Winston and Mac. (Contributed)