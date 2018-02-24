Vernon walkers brave the cold in support of those in need

The Upper Room Mission’s 6th annual Coldest Night of the Year walk on Feb.24

Saturday night may not have actually been the coldest night of the year, but that didn’t stop walkers from hitting the streets in support of Vernon’s hungry, hurting and homeless.

The Upper Room Mission held its annual Coldest Night of the Year event on Feb.24., with roughly 200 participants of all ages pounding the pavement through the city to raise money for the mission’s food security program which provides over 350 meals a day to seniors, individuals and families that access the URM’s services.

The fundraising goal for the Vernon walk, which is now in its sixth year, was $50,000. At the start of Saturday’s event, the Upper Room Mission’s executive director, Lisa Anderson said the mission had raised $27,358.

Every $50 raised, Anderson said, provides 15 meals for people in need.

Armstrong resident Samantha Beerstra said, after sponsoring her parents in the walk each year, she decided to register a team herself. She said she was inspired to do so by her six-year-old son, Tyson.

“Every year Tyson saves money from his birthday and Christmas and stuff, and donates it. A while ago we drove past the (homeless) camp at the end of town, and he said he thought it would be cool and live in a tent like that, and that he wanted to live there. But when I explained that the people who lived in the tents do because they don’t have a house, he said he wanted to help,” Beerstra explained.

She said Tyson raised $340 dollars in support of the mission this year and she couldn’t be more proud.

Volunteer, Lorie Smart said she supports the event because she feels no one should have to go without.

“It’s not right, you know? I try to do what I can. I volunteer with Driving Hands too, and you go out on the winter nights and sometimes you see someone standing outside the Tim Hortons or whatever, freezing, with nowhere to go. I can’t give them a house, but I carry blankets in the car to hand out and I support the mission as often as I can.”

The annual event, held on what is traditionally the coldest night of the year, takes place in cities across Canada in February.

Erin Christie

Morning Star Staff

@VernonNews
erin.christie@vernonmorningstar.com
More than 160 participated in the Upper Room Mission’s 6th annual Coldest Night of the Year walk in Vernon Saturday night. The event raises funds that support Vernon’s hungry and hurting. (Erin Christie/Morning Star)

Six-year-old Tyson Beerstra and his mom, Samantha, and their family drove into Vernon from Armstrong to participate in the Upper Room Mission’s sixth annual Coldest Night of the Year walk on Saturday night. (Erin Christie/Morning Star)

Lisa Anderson, executive director of Vernon’s Upper Room Mission, kicks off the Coldest Night of the Year walk at the Elks Lodge Saturday night. (Erin Christie/Morning Star)

