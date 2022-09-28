Wellness turns to women with return of Vernon expo

The Okanagan Women’s Expo is in Vernon Oct. 1 and 2 at the Vernon Recreation Centre. (Expo photo)

The Okanagan Women’s Expo is celebrating its first post-pandemic event and re-brand.

Formerly known as the Vernon Wellness Fair, the event is returning for its 18th year at the Vernon Recreation Centre Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All are welcome to this free-admission event where guests can enjoy over 60 exhibitors, welcome bags and prizes.

The centre will be filled with a wide range of products and services such as fashion, natural health, home items, counselling, fitness, cosmetics, jewelry, bath products, massage, and more. Guests can enjoy shopping, learning and pampering themselves.

“The pandemic was incredibly hard on local small businesses. This event is a celebration of the perseverance of our community,” said event organizer Chris Madsen. “Also, many guests have not connected much with friends and loved ones over the past two years. We are excited to see people coming together again for a much-needed fun time.”

Many of the booths are interactive with health checkups, prize draws, samples, discounts and give-aways. Local businesses are pulling out all the stops to get guests excited about shopping locally and to celebrate coming together.

