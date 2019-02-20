World of Prayer Day returns, celebrates 97 years

World Day of Prayer takes place Friday, March 1.

The World Day of Prayer grew from an ecumenical day of prayer organized by women in Canada and the United States in 1920. This event became the international World Day of Prayer in 1922, and Christians around the world began celebrating this event on the first Friday of March.

This year, a group of Slovenian women are calling people in 170 countries to unite in prayer and immediate action for women touched by injustice.

“For 97 years, women have bridged social, geographic and political barriers to justice through World Day of Prayer,” said the Women’s Inter-Church Council of Canada in a press release promoting the celebration.

“Women tend to be the first to experience the effects of change because they tend to have fewer material resources to soften the change and a closer relationship to their community. As a result, they are also the first to notice things like a looming refugee crisis in (France 2013), the precarious situation of overseas foreign workers in the (Philippines 2017), and the effects of illegal mining on drinking water and rainforest in (Suriname 2018). Each year, the experiences of women from the host country inform the prayers of Canadians. The immediate application of those prayers has resulted in a half a million dollars in grants to justice projects over the last 10 years.”

A local World Day of Prayer service will be held at All Saints Anglican Church, at 2 p.m. Friday, March 1. Organizers ask that people attending enter off of 26th Street. This local event will join the Women’s Inter-Church Council of Canada, and 1,200 communities across Canada for the World Day of Prayer 2019.

