Artsolutely makes shopping local easy in Vernon

15th annual event features 35 artists and runs for 27 days

There’s no better place to find a unique gift than shopping for local art.

And once again, the Vernon Community Arts Centre has plenty in store for shoppers at the 15th annual artisan sale, Artsolutely. The sale is on daily right up to Christmas Eve, with plenty of time, and space, to browse and find that something special.

“The Arts Centre is one of Vernon’s gems. It’s more than a place to shop, and it is more than an arts education facility,” marketing and events coordinator for the Arts Council of the North Okanagan Sheri Kunzli, said. “It’s a community space that offers a place for people of all ages and abilities to create, play, laugh, gain skills, release stress, heal and develop friendships. Having to shut down the Arts Centre in the spring was devastating on many levels. As a non-profit, the closure set us back significantly, but it also impacted the hundreds of people that utilize the centre. We are working hard to keep the doors open because our community needs us. This place tells the stories of why the arts matter to individuals and our community at large. It’s a place that has been a haven for creatives and allowed people to thrive.”

Each winter, VCAC’s regular classes and programs are put on hold to expand their range of local art and bring you the best of what Okanagan artisans have to offer.

As you walk through the front doors, the aroma of cinnamon and nutmeg will delight the nose, music will calm the senses, and you’ll quickly settle into a relaxed vibe so your eyes can feast upon an array of one-of-a-kind art. Every piece is carefully handcrafted and locally made, and each artisan is selected through a jurying process to ensure the highest quality throughout. Artsolutely has works from 35 feature artisans with pottery, paintings, glass art, metalwork, woodwork, photography, fibre arts, jewelry, natural products and more.

From the front gallery space, you will be guided through three large studios of artwork, with something even more inspiring awaiting you around every turn. In each studio, an artist will be available to answer questions and help ensure a safe flow of traffic. Staff will greet you at the end to carefully package up your goodies.

Shopping at Artsolutely is an opportunity to show your community spirit, plus you can feel good knowing that your purchases support local artists, small business, your local economy, and your Vernon Community Arts Centre.

The VCAC is operated by Arts Council of the North Okanagan, a registered charitable society www.acno.ca.

Shoppers are encouraged to speak to the staff and artists and pick up a class brochure to get inspired. Come back in the new year for a tour.

Artsolutely is open daily: Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday from noon to 4 p.m., and Christmas Eve hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.. The Arts Centre is located at the entrance to Polson Park, right next door to the Science Centre.

New work arrives daily so you will want to keep coming back. Each time you return, your name will be entered in a draw for a chance to win one of the daily door prizes from Artsolutely’s special Advent Calendar of local art. Starting Dec. 1, staff will draw a name and go live on social media to announce the winner and help everyone count down to Christmas 2020.

