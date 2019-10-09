Canadian-American rock band Big Wreck to play Vernon

The band will be in town for its album tour on Tuesday, Oct. 29

The Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre will be ready to rock come late October.

Canadian-American rock band Big Wreck is on tour for its latest album, titled But For the Sun. The band was formed in Boston in the early 90s by Toronto guitarist and vocalist Ian Thornley along with Americans Brian Doherty (guitars), Forrest Williams (drums) and Dave Henning (bass), who studied at the Berklee School of Music together.

Their 1997 debut, In Loving Memory, is a certified double platinum album in Canada that features chart-topping singles like Blown Wide Open and That Song.

The band broke up in 2002 after the release of their sophomore album. Thornley went on to form a self-titled band that found rock radio success with several singles.

It was a short-handed Thornley show in 2010 that sparked Big Wreck’s comeback. Thornley’s band needed a fill-in on guitar one night, and Doherty stepped in to play next to his former lead vocalist. Thereafter, the two started working on music again. The band’s first single as a reunited Big Wreck (Albatross) was also their first number-one Rock Radio single in Canada.

The band has since recorded three new albums: 2012’s Albatross, 2014’s Ghosts and 2017’s Grace Street. The lead single from their 2019 album, Locomotive, is available now.

Big Wreck plays the Vernon centre on Tuesday, Oct. 29 starting at 8 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at ticketseller.ca.

READ MORE: Okanagan Symphony Orchestra celebrates 60 years with three local shows

WATCH: Rap video features Vernon’s underbelly

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Previous story
Dance traces back ancestral origins in Vernon

Just Posted

Canadian-American rock band Big Wreck to play Vernon

The band will be in town for its album tour on Tuesday, Oct. 29

Record entries for Armstrong grilled cheese event

Five local restaurants participating to see who makes best professional grilled cheese sandwich

North Okanagan-Shuswap candidates talk climate action, pipelines at Vernon forum

Labour shortages, climate crisis, interprovincial trade and more were discussed

Coldstream poet shortlisted for book prize

The Kobzar Book Award looks for Ukrainian-Canadian experience in literature

Dance traces back ancestral origins in Vernon

Red Sky Performance, Trace, at Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Oct. 17

VIDEO: First Nations want to help the world replace coal with BC LNG

First Nations launch Northwest Coast First Nations Collaborative Climate Initiative in Vancouver

Second cemetery in Okanagan hit by thieves

Antique bronze memorials stolen from Naramata Cemetery

‘I heard her scream’: Victim recalls friend fatally stabbed at Abbotsford high school

Gabriel Klein is on trial for the stabbing death of Letisha Reimer

No risk to public safety: Burnaby RCMP on why public not notified in SFU gun scare

A 19-year-old man was arrested, and a replica gun was found

Businessman sues Surrey councillor for questions raised about meeting with NDP minister

Bob Cheema alleges Jack Hundial’s comments ‘injured his character, credit, and reputation’

Phone in cupholder isn’t OK, B.C. public safety minister says

Cellphone ‘supposed to be mounted,’ not accessible while driving

Hidden camera at B.C. Planet Fitness was found months before clients informed

Incident reported more than two months ago but Paul Serdar has heard nothing

Breast cancer research builds support in Okanagan thanks to Home Hardware

Stores matching donations until Oct. 31

Spark Joy: You don’t have to get rid of all your books

Barb and Wendy at Simply Spark Joy help you to create a clutter free home on the Black Press Media

Most Read