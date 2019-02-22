Celtic Cara makes waves with Vernon performance

Tides of Life performance to take you on a journey to the Celtic Isles in time for St. Patrick’s Day

Celtic Cara performers Malinda Sunderland, Shileen Whibley, Jenae Van Gameren, Charity Van Gameren, Sarah Mori Jones and Sharon Kilistoff present Tides of Life March 9. (Submitted Illustration)

There is something so majestic, awe-inspiring and humbling when we stand next to the ocean.

It grounds us, exhilarates us and often brings us to a place of being thoughtful and reminiscent. The beautiful melodies and harmonies of the Celtic Isles are a wonderful way to be taken on a journey through our past and into our future.

Celtic Cara welcomes all on a voyage of beautiful vocal tapestry as the stories of life and the ebb and flow all experience are woven into an evening that will make the spirit soar during Tides of Life March 9 at 7 p.m. at Trinity United Church. Tickets are now on sale at www.ticketseller.ca or by calling (250)549-SHOW.

“The music of the isles tells a story. It is something we can all connect to on one level or another. This is why this form of music is so compelling to so many because we can relate and it pulls at our hearts,” said Charity Van Gameren, producer of the performance.

See: Singers transport Vernon to Celtic Isles

The ladies of Celtic Cara are all professionally trained singers who love being able to bring these songs to others, especially with Saint Patricks Day on the horizon.

The shows musical director, Terry Logan, is an accomplished voice teacher, choir director and musician. Her roots go deep in Celtic Music and it is an honour for her to be at the helm of this show.

See: Vernon students tune up for festival

Cara has a wonderful display of musicians that will be accompanying them on harp, flute, bodhran, piano and fiddle.

Van Gameren has been honoured in her career to direct and produce many live theatre shows.

“It is in my DNA to create, especially when it comes to music, movement and pulling together a story that brings so much joy and happiness to others. My passion is in the arts and my desire is for others to be drawn into the story.”

@VernonNews
entertainment@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘If I win, it would be life changing’: Teen one of 10 B.C. artists in CBC music contest

Just Posted

UPDATE: Skier from Denmark dies at Revelstoke Mountain Resort

No foul play is suspected

Celtic Cara makes waves with Vernon performance

Tides of Life performance to take you on a journey to the Celtic Isles in time for St. Patrick’s Day

No gas in Falkland as lone station closed for renovations

Falkland’s Petro Canada will remain closed for renovations until March 1

Crews continuing to clear rock north of Summerland

Site has had no movement for the past eight days

UPDATE: One dead after crash on Highway 97A near Armstrong

Police have confirmed that one person is dead following an accident on Highway 97A Friday

National Energy Board approves Trans Mountain pipeline again

Next step includes cabinet voting on the controversial expansion

Girl heard saying ‘Help my Dad’ in suspicious radio message on Vancouver Island

Police asking for help following mysterious signals from somewhere between Comox and Sayward

Reports of rashes prompt closure of all Harrison Hot Springs pools

Public pool available after Fraser Health shut down all five mineral pools until further notice

No treatment for highly infectious measles, says doctor

10 cases of measles confirmed in Vancouver as of Friday

Two more measles cases confirmed in Vancouver

It brings the number of total cases within the city connected to the outbreak to ten

Okanagan man breeds surplus of snake food – advertises free mice to a good home

Diablo, a Bull Python, eats only one mouse per week.

Developer makes an effort to help Okanagan students left homeless after flood

U-Two developer is making an effort to help university students who were left in a lurch

Shuswap facility adds 60 long-term care beds

Mount Ida Mews hosts grand opening of second phase in Salmon Arm

GoFundMe reaches halfway mark after death of beloved Central Okanagan yogi

A fundraiser was started for Tessa Hutton’s family

Most Read