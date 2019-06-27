Funtastic in full swing in Vernon and Enderby this weekend

Check out the lineup for the A&W Mustic Festival

Funtastic is ready to knock it out of the park as hundreds slide into town for Canada’s largest slo-pitch tournament and music festival.

The Canada Day long weekend event kicks off today (Friday) and will run the bases until Monday with 160 teams taking part in both Vernon and Enderby.

“They’re from all over B.C. and Alberta and we have a team from Saskatchewan this year,” said Funtastic president Ryan McGiverin.

While there are also a number of local teams, the economic impact of the festival is huge for the North Okanagan considering the number of people on each team, plus their cheerleaders.

“With families, spouses it could be 15 to 20 people a team,” said McGiverin.

“I’m thinking the vacancy rates are going to very low this weekend.”

See also: Canada Day fireworks to be held at Kin Beach

The situation is likely the same in Enderby, which is always full at 30 teams. There is also a satellite Funtastic taking part in Port Alberni.

Outside of the ball diamond action, the A&W Music Festival is a huge hit.

The entertainment stage and large beverage gardens keep the DND grounds rockin’.

“Queen is big this year, with the movie coming out about Freddy Mercury,” said McGiverin of Funtastic’s decision to go with a Queen tribute from Toronto, which plays Sunday night.

Like Simply Queen, other tributes such as Bad Moon Riders (CCR tribute Saturday) will deliver more than music.

Friday features all local bands: Redfish at 7:30 p.m., Shawn Lightfood Band at 9:15 p.m. and The Young’uns at 11 p.m.

Country fans can kick some dust up Saturday to Linus at 7 p.m., Dirt Road Kings at 8 p.m., Bad Moon Risers at 9 p.m. and Washboard Union at 10:45 p.m.

“Our country night that we had last year was a huge success,” said McGiverin.

Cranking it up Sunday night is The Feels at 7 p.m., Hysteria of Def Leppard at 9 p.m. and Simply Queen at 10:45 p.m.

Passes to the festival are available on site (while quantities last) and online via funasticsports.ca. Proceeds of the event go towards the Funtastic Community Grant Program.

The event also relies on an army of support to pull it all off — to the tune of 300 volunteers.

“It takes a lot. It’s a big, big tournament. Big, big festival,” said McGiverin, who is, “yes, ready to give ‘er.”

See also: Vernon Canada Day celebrations unveiled

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.