Historian scares up ghost tours of Vernon

Gabe Newman is back in black to share paranormal history of downtown and lower East Hill

Gabriel Newman is back with nightly ghost tours for one week, July 25-31. (File photo)

After being stored away in a crate for the past few years, Gabriel David Sumegi Newman the 2nd, has dusted off and is ready to return to the streets of Vernon to entertain and tantalize locals and tourists alike with his tales of ghosts, spirits and the macabre.

A mainstay in downtown Vernon since 2004, the Ghost Tours of Vernon will return for seven nights only, July 25-31. Tours leave from beside the Vernon Museum (3009 32nd Ave.) at 9 p.m. rain or shine, so dress appropriately.

The tour takes an hour and half and costs $10 per person (cash only). No reservations are necessary.

The Ghost Tours of Vernon were created by Newman and contain true stories of ghostly encounters as well as the history behind the homes they inhabit.

This paranormal historical tour has led many thousands through downtown Vernon and lower East Hill over the past 19 years.

You don’t have to believe in ghosts to enjoy this tour.

“This tour is a perfect introduction to the history and the character of this town,” said Newman. “It totally changes how you see this town.”

Newman is an actor, storyteller, writer and historical interpreter. He has a master of fine arts in interdisciplinary performance and combines his love of performance, history, and storytelling in these tours.

For more information contact ghosttours@shaw.ca or call 250-260-8757.

READ MORE: Okanagan Military Tattoo set to impress

READ MORE: Caravan story of struggle afford to North Okanagan families

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

GhostsThings to doVernon