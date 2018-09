IPE numbers dip from record year

Smoky conditions may have kept some from attending the Interior Provincial Exhibition (IPE) in Armstrong this year as attendance numbers were down from last year.

The official figure was just shy of 105,000 attendees, although IPE general manager Yvonne Paulson said the counting method at the gates leaves for some plus-minus room for error.

Last year’s record number exceeding 150,000 would have been tough to top.

Here are the official results from the Finning Pro Tour Rodeao compeition:

BAREBACK RIDING Ty Taypotat 88.5 $3,744.96 Calgary Stampede’s A-47 Arbitrator Joe Jake Vold 87 $2,964.76 Orin Larsen 86.5 $2,496.64 Caleb Bennett 84.75 $2,028.52 Connor Hamilton 84.25 $1,248.32 Dantan Bertsch 83.75 $936.24 Seth Hardwick 83.5 $780.20 Cole Goodine 82.75 $624.16 Jacob Stemo 82.25 $468.12 Richmond Champion 81.75 $312.08 STEER WRESTLING Straws Milan 3.6 $3,722.40 Harley Cole 3.9 $3,205.40 Layne Delemont 3.9 $3,205.40 Ben Ramey 4.1 $2,378.20 Quentin Brandon 4.1 $2,378.20 Craig Weisgerber 4.2 $1,551.00 Chance Butterfield 4.2 $1,551.00 Scott Guenthner 4.3 $1,137.40 Blake Knowles 4.4 $930.60 Matt Richardson 4.5 $310.20 Cole Edge 4.5 $310.20 SADDLE BRONC RIDING Bradley Harter 84.75 $4,151.04 Calgary Stampede’s T-38 Timely Delivery Taos Muncy 84.5 $3,026.80 Ricky Warren 84.5 $3,026.80 Isaac Diaz 84 $2,248.48 Tyrel Larsen 83.25 $1,383.68 Dawson Dahm 82.25 $1,037.76 Jim Berry 81.5 $864.80 Tyler Corrington 81.5 $605.36 Call Marr 81.25 $605.36 Kole Ashbacher 80.75 $345.92 TEAM ROPING Kolton Schmidt/Cole Davison 4.6 $2,081.16 *each Denver Johnson/Tristin Woolsey 4.8 $1,907.73 Levi Simpson/Jeremy Buhler 5.5 $1,676.49 Brett Buss/Stacy Cornet 5.7 $1,445.25 Grady Quam/Tyrel Flewelling 6.1 $1,214.01 Ty Johnson/Leonard Johnson 6.4 $982.77 Trey Gallais/Trent Tunke 6.5 $751.53 Brett McCarroll/Justin McCarroll 6.9 $635.91 Dustin Bird/Mike Beers 9.9 $433.58 Brady Tryan/Kasper Roy 9.9 $433.58 TIE-DOWN ROPING Randall Carlisle 7.8 $3,993.12 Logan Hofer 8.1 $3,438.52 Kyle Lucas 8.1 $3,438.52 Shane Hanchey 8.2 $2,772 Trevor Brazile 8.3 $2,329.32 Ty Harris 8.4 $1,663.80 Rhen Richard 8.4 $1,663.80 Curtis Cassidy 8.6 $1,220.12 Steele Depaoli 8.8 $998.28 Aaron Miller 8.9 $665.52 BARREL RACING Callahan Crossley 15.876 $3,990.30 Justine Elliott 15.953 $3,192.24 Christine Laughlin 16.014 $2,593.70 Nikki Hansen 16.023 $1,995.15 Nicole Laurence 16.027 $1,596.12 Tammy Fischer 16.062 $1,197.09 Jessi Fish 16.069 $997.58 Kim Gerwatoski 16.079 $897.82 Kyla Simmons 16.062 $798.06 Colby Gilbert 16.103 $698.30 Sherry Cervi 16.11 $598.55 Jessica Telford 16.129 $498.79 Bradi Whiteside 16.142 $399.03 Rylee Shields 16.155 $299.27 Nikki Vanderlee 16.198 $199.52 BULL RIDING Garrett Green 88.5 $3,812.64 Franklin Rodeo’s 32 Bang A Gong Jordan Hansen 86.25 $2,780.05 Zane Lambert 86.25 $2,780.05 Luke Gee 85.75 $2,065.18 Cody Lee Coverchuk 85 $1,270.88 Jared Parsonage 81.25 $953.16 Ground split: $307.67 NOVICE SADDLE BRONC Ben Anderson 75 $690.64 Cooper Thatcher 65.25 $517.98 Logan Hay 65 $345.32 Preston Ogle 61.25 $172.66 NOVICE BAREBACK Chett Deitz 76 $613.04 Mason Helmeczi 73 $459.78 *Ground money: $229.98 each

Micheal Solberg from Sunnynook AB rides Uptown Girl in the Bareback riding event Sunday at the IPE. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)

MacKenzie Hubscher, 5, of Kelowna, takes a whirl on the Bungee Trampoline ride at the IPE on Sunday. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)

Miss Rodeo Canada Brittney Chomistek opens the IPE Rodeo on Sunday. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)

The IPE midway at dusk. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)

Cal Zupanoic, 5, of Salmon Arm enjoys the bubble water ride Sunday at the IPE. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)

Trick Rider Shelby Piersen performs in the opening ceremonies to kick off the IPE rodeo Sunday night. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)

Screams of joy could be heard from this drop ride. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)