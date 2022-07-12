Music Festival ready to celebrate ‘normal’ Vernon summer

After a volatile year of fires, floods and a global pandemic, the Caetani Centre is ready to get audiences dancing and celebrating summer again when it hosts its one-day outdoor music festival on its historic grounds, Saturday, July 23.

This year marks the third time the festival has been held since 2019. Although cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic, the festival was able to go on last August despite the fire evacuation alert that was announced for the City of Vernon the day before.

“Many people last year remarked on how they appreciated something to take their minds off the fires. We had a number of evacuees attend the festival and many danced in celebration, especially when the sky opened through the smoke and this downpour of rain came down,” said Kristin Froneman, tours and communications coordinator at the Caetani Centre. “This year, we didn’t want to tempt fate, so we decided to hold the festival a little earlier in July. We sure hope the climate will cooperate.”

Attendees will be treated to a day of musical talent, laughter, and access to some tasty eats from food trucks on site.

This year’s headliner is none other than Shred Kelly, who will be joined by Songs of the Southern Belles, Cod Gone Wild, Betty Anne Northup, Bran Sanders, and Blu and Kelly Hopkins.

An alternative folk-rock band from Fernie, Shred Kelly started out playing the Canadian ski-town circuit over a decade ago and have since performed for international audiences and events such as the Reeperbahn Festival in Hamburg, Germany and Australian Music Week.

“We are really pleased to have Shred Kelly as our headliner this year. They have had amazing success with their live streaming concerts during COVID and have a huge following with fans from around B.C., Canada and internationally. They are amazing instrumentalists with a wide range of influences and will definitely have the crowd up and dancing,” said Caetani music coordinator Andrew Mercer, who will also be performing with his band Cod Gone Wild at the festival.

Joining Shred Kelly as part of the evening set will be Songs of the Southern Belles, a Nashville tribute show that celebrates female country stars from the ‘50s through to the ‘70s.

The afternoon set features local artists, including songwriting-multi instrumental duo Blu and Kelly Hopkins, folk soloist Bran Sanders and multi-genre artist Betty Anne Northup. Cod Gone Wild will close off the afternoon with its sociable and danceable Celtic-Maritime sounds.

“Come hungry, as this year we have lined up popular Okanagan food trucks Gord Oh’s and Shabbang, who will serve up everything from authentic Mexican-style tacos to decadent grilled cheese sandwiches and gourmet poutine,” said Froneman.

There will also be a cash bar available for those 19-plus.

Advance all-day passes are $85 at the Ticket Seller, 250-549-7469, ticketseller.ca. Evening-only passes are $50, and an afternoon-only pass is $40.

A limited number of gate passes will also be available, at an increased rate. On the day of the event the cost is $100 for the day, $60 for the evening only, and $50 for the afternoon only.

The festival will be held rain or shine.

Since parking is not available at the Caetani Centre during events, patrons are asked to park off site in approved parking zones, and to please respect our neighbours by not blocking driveways.

Patrons are also advised to bring their own portable lawn chairs or blankets.

Festival Schedule is as follows:

1 p.m. – Gates open

1:30 – 2:15 Bran Sanders

2:30 – 3:15 Blu and Kelly Hopkins

3:30 – 4:15 Betty Anne Northup

4:30 – 5:30 Cod Gone Wild

5:30 – 6:30 break – food trucks on site

6:30 to 7:45 Songs of the Southern Belles

8:00 – 9:30 Shred Kelly

