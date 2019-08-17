Musicians ‘Singing Under the Stars’ at Vernon nature centre

Taylor Soloy, Cole Blakely and Karim Ghossein will perform at the Glasslands theatre on Aug. 22

Virgil Caine singing into the sunset. The last of the Evening Arts Series at the Allan Brooks Nature Centre will be this Thursday, at 6:30pm. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased in advance or at the event. (Photo provided).

The third and final event of the Evening Arts series at the Allan Brooks Nature Centre takes place under the evening sky on Thursday.

Singing Under The Stars is a performance by UBC Okanagan talents Taylor Soloy, Cole Blakely and Karim Ghossein, who will take to the outdoor stage at the Grasslands Theatre on Thursday, Aug. 22 starting at 6:30 p.m.

The previous event in the series saw a crowd gather for a performance by Virgil Caine, the latest project from Vernon-based artists James Taylor and Charlie Veaudry.

Tickets to the family friendly, alcohol-free event are $15 and can be purchased in advance on the Allan Brooks website, www.abnc.ca.

