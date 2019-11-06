North Okanagan band packs suspense, humour in locally shot video

West Meadow’s new single, Overthinking It, is available on Apple Music, Spotify

Mitch Hawkins stars in West Meadow’s official music video for their new single, Overthinking It. (Photo: West Meadow)

A North Okanagan band has summed up the feeling of thinking too much with a music video released in late October.

West Meadow dropped their most recent single, Overthinking It, on Halloween Day, and band mates Philip Wesle (guitar, vocals), Jordan Bell (bass) and Brandon Martwig (drums) chose a creative way to represent the song’s title visually.

“The song is about anxiety, about over-thinking things and taking things too far and then getting worry or angst out of that. And the music video is just a story depicting that,” said Wesle.

The video was written and directed by Mitch Hawkins and is chalk full of humour, suspense, plot twists, and a fair bit of running. Disclaimer: the video contains adult language.

Hawkins – who also stars in the video – met Wesle in Australia four years ago and the two discussed the prospect of collaborating on a project some day in the future.

“We didn’t have the idea for this music video back then, but we had the plan,” said Wesle.

It was the kind of plan made between two travellers that’s not often followed through on, but when Hawkins travelled to Canada over the summer it became a project quickly thrown into motion.

“When he came to Canada it just really seemed natural,” said Wesle. “Mitch was the mastermind behind it. He had a really good vision for every scene.”

The video was shot in the Enderby-Grindrod area at the house where Wesle resides – the same house in which the single was recorded. With just a phone camera and a Gimbal, the group managed to get some impressive shots.

“I was filming out of a car window and rolling along beside Mitch as he was running to get a really nice smooth shot,” said Wesle.

The band has more music in the works, and Wesle says they expect to release five more songs in the next year or so, and might release the first of the new tracks before the end of 2019.

Their sound ranges from folk to rock to punk – or whatever else strikes their fancy.

Overthinking It is available on Apple Music, Spotify and other music streaming sites, along with previous music by West Meadow.

Brendan Shykora