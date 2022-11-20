Vernon folk duo John Lent and Mark Nishihara will be performing live music interspersed with poetry readings by Calvin White in Armstrong Saturday, Nov. 26, and in Vernon Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. (Submitted photo)

Poetry and music to be performed in Vernon and Armstrong

Calvin White will read from his latest poetry anthology, Facing the Sweating Horse

Calvin White is looking forward to reading from his new book to Vernon and Armstrong audiences.

Facing the Sweating Horse is the Salmon Arm resident’s third poetry anthology which evokes the challenges people face in their everyday lives and the ways in which they are able to face them.

White will read from the poetry book at Armstrong’s Odd Fellows Hall at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, and at the Vernon Library at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1. His readings will be interspersed with live music.

The music will be provided by Vernon duo John Lent and Mark Nishihara, who have been playing as a folk duo for six years. They specialize in late-60s folk and folk rock tunes and have twice toured with poet John Wayman, performing in cities including Moose Jaw, Regina, Saskatoon and Edmonton.

Lent is a poetry and fiction writer who has published 12 books. He is also a singer-songwriter who has been involved in a number of recording events, including a 2019 CD called Strange Ground and a 2005 CD called Shadow Moon.

Nishihara has been playing bass for 10 years and has participated in many musical events in Vernon. For many years he taught, and chaired, the Human Service Worker program at Okanagan College, which is where he met Lent, who was also a teacher at the college. Both are now retired from the college.

The duo’s appearances with White will be one of the first times they have performed together since COVID-19 hit.

White said he is grateful for the support he has received from the Canada Council for the Arts and the Writers’ Union of Canada.

