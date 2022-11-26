Pubs and pipers tune in support for North Okanagan kids for Christmas

Perry Wainwright is urging pub goers to dig deep when the Kalamalka Pipers come around Dec. 2. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

It’s time to pay the piper.

The Kalamalka Pipers are coming to a watering hole near you and are looking for the community to dig deep in support of kids this Christmas.

Raising funds for Santas Anonymous Society, pipers will take part in the Vernon Pub Crawl Dec. 2, starting at 5 p.m.

Two pipers and a drummer will play while Santas Anonymous volunteers collect donations.

The funds raised are used to purchase gifts for parents struggling to afford a gift for their child at Christmas.

“There are about 400 kids we help out,” said Perry Wainwright, president of Santas Anonymous.

Those who can’t make it out during the pub crawl can still help make the season bright for less fortunate families by donating a new or gently used toy.

Donation boxes are at various businesses around town, including Cobs Bread, which will give donors a treat for giving a toy.

“They’ve already filled their barrel once,” said Wainwright.

There is also a box at The Morning Star, 4407 25th Ave., where you can pick up a free newspaper with your donation.

New and gently used toys are needed for kids 12 and under, with a greater need for girls items this year.

Gloves and mitts, slippers and socks are also needed.

Santas Anonymous is open year round, helping families at Christmas and birthdays.

Those who are looking for some help can call 250-542-4448 to make an appointment and bring their child’s care card.

