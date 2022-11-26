Perry Wainwright is urging pub goers to dig deep when the Kalamalka Pipers come around Dec. 2. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Perry Wainwright is urging pub goers to dig deep when the Kalamalka Pipers come around Dec. 2. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Pubs and pipers tune in support for North Okanagan kids for Christmas

Donations collected for Santas Anonymous Society

It’s time to pay the piper.

The Kalamalka Pipers are coming to a watering hole near you and are looking for the community to dig deep in support of kids this Christmas.

Raising funds for Santas Anonymous Society, pipers will take part in the Vernon Pub Crawl Dec. 2, starting at 5 p.m.

Two pipers and a drummer will play while Santas Anonymous volunteers collect donations.

The funds raised are used to purchase gifts for parents struggling to afford a gift for their child at Christmas.

“There are about 400 kids we help out,” said Perry Wainwright, president of Santas Anonymous.

Those who can’t make it out during the pub crawl can still help make the season bright for less fortunate families by donating a new or gently used toy.

Donation boxes are at various businesses around town, including Cobs Bread, which will give donors a treat for giving a toy.

“They’ve already filled their barrel once,” said Wainwright.

There is also a box at The Morning Star, 4407 25th Ave., where you can pick up a free newspaper with your donation.

New and gently used toys are needed for kids 12 and under, with a greater need for girls items this year.

Gloves and mitts, slippers and socks are also needed.

Santas Anonymous is open year round, helping families at Christmas and birthdays.

Those who are looking for some help can call 250-542-4448 to make an appointment and bring their child’s care card.

READ MORE: Vernon toy run hit among riders

READ MORE: North Okanagan ranch shines with Victorian Christmas

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

ChristmasThings to doVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
North Okanagan sleigh theatre ‘leans into the wonder’ of Caravan

Just Posted

(Lisa Mazurek photo)
Vernon Vipers rally against Cranbrook, come up short in shootout

Perry Wainwright is urging pub goers to dig deep when the Kalamalka Pipers come around Dec. 2. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Pubs and pipers tune in support for North Okanagan kids for Christmas

The city of Penticton. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Heavy snowfall, strong winds forecasted for most of the Okanagan

Helen Belay (left) stars in The Wonderful, a modern retelling of It’s a Wonderful Life by Toronto playwright Luke Reece (right) at Caravan Farm Theatre Dec. 6-31. (Photo submitted)
North Okanagan sleigh theatre ‘leans into the wonder’ of Caravan

Pop-up banner image