Quebec ensemble Pentaèdre perform for Vernon

A unique ensemble in Quebec’s musical landscape, Pentaèdre explores and introduces the public to a varied and original chamber music repertoire from the great tradition of music for winds, currently made up of five talented performers whose technique and precision are unanimously acclaimed: Ariane Brisson (flute), Élise Poulin (oboe), Martin Carpentier (clarinet), Louis-Philippe Marsolais (horn) and Mathieu Lussier (bassoon).
Over the years, the ensemble has collaborated with many renowned performers including Charles Richard-Hamelin and the Penderecki String Quartet, and has performed widely in Canada, Europe, the US and the Middle East. Pentaèdre performs at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Friday, Nov. 18 at 7:30 p.m., presented by the North Okanagan Community Concert Association.
Robert Rowat of CBC Music says, “Sit back and let the beautiful sound of this ensemble wash over you as the musicians ably manoeuvre between the alternating tension and release of Mozart’s phrases. You’d never guess these pieces were originally written for strings, so idiomatic and creative are these arrangements.”
Opening the concert is Nicholas Covaser on double bass. Covaser is currently involved in a lot of music. He also plays piano and violin (level 8 RCM) and likes to compose. He plays in the Okanagan Symphony Youth Orchestra and he has just had his debut with the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra in the last concert of the season, Back to Beethoven.
Tickets are available at Ticketseller 250-549-7469 or ticketseller.ca.
@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
and subscribe to our daily newsletter.