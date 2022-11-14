Quebec ensemble Pentaèdre perform for Vernon

The North Okanagan Community Concert Association presents Pentaèdre at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre on Friday, Nov. 18 at 7:30 p.m. Come and hear Quebec’s premier wind quintet transform new and well-loved music like Bach’s Toccata and Fugue in c minor, and music from Mozart’s Magic Flute! The concert will be opened by Nicholas Covaser on double bass playing Schubert’s Arpeggione Sonata. (Contributed)

A unique ensemble in Quebec’s musical landscape, Pentaèdre explores and introduces the public to a varied and original chamber music repertoire from the great tradition of music for winds, currently made up of five talented performers whose technique and precision are unanimously acclaimed: Ariane Brisson (flute), Élise Poulin (oboe), Martin Carpentier (clarinet), Louis-Philippe Marsolais (horn) and Mathieu Lussier (bassoon).

Over the years, the ensemble has collaborated with many renowned performers including Charles Richard-Hamelin and the Penderecki String Quartet, and has performed widely in Canada, Europe, the US and the Middle East. Pentaèdre performs at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Friday, Nov. 18 at 7:30 p.m., presented by the North Okanagan Community Concert Association.

Pentaèdre’s seven recordings to date include a chamber version of Schubert’s Winterreise by Normand Forget, awarded the Opus Prize in 2008, and an arrangement of Stravinsky’s Rite of Spring and Mussorgsky’s Pictures at an Exhibition, nominated at the ADISQ gala in 2014. To these accolades are added excellent reviews of the ensemble’s original performances L’amour est un opéra muet and A Chair in Love, as well as an Opus Prize in 2002 in the category Concert of the Year: New, Contemporary and Electroacoustic Music. In 2017, pursuing its commitment to developing and disseminating repertoire for wind quintet, Pentaèdre instituted the Fonds Normand Forget, whose mission is to support the creation of new works, both locally and internationally.

Robert Rowat of CBC Music says, “Sit back and let the beautiful sound of this ensemble wash over you as the musicians ably manoeuvre between the alternating tension and release of Mozart’s phrases. You’d never guess these pieces were originally written for strings, so idiomatic and creative are these arrangements.”

Opening the concert is Nicholas Covaser on double bass. Covaser is currently involved in a lot of music. He also plays piano and violin (level 8 RCM) and likes to compose. He plays in the Okanagan Symphony Youth Orchestra and he has just had his debut with the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra in the last concert of the season, Back to Beethoven. As a soloist, he participated in various competitions, local and international, with good results. As for the future, he would love to study in the double program of Music and Science at either UBC or McGill. He will always have music by his side.

Tickets are available at Ticketseller 250-549-7469 or ticketseller.ca.

