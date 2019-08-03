Vernon-based band daysormay will open for Tessa Violet, an American singer-songwriter and popular YouTube video blogger, starting August 14. Photo: daysormay

Vernon alt-rock trio to make U.S. tour

Vernon-based alternative band, daysormay, is touring through the U.S. starting August 14

Vernon-based alternative band, daysormay, is heading south for a tour through the U.S. starting Aug. 14.

It’s not the first time bandmates Carson Bassett, Nolan Bassett and Aidan Andrews have played in the U.S., having made festival stops and other shows on the west coast, closer to their neck of the woods.

But this time they’ll be travelling out east, playing nine club shows in 10 days as they open for Tessa Violet, an American singer-songwriter and popular YouTube video blogger.

“It’s a really good demographic for us to get in front of,” said Andrews, daysormay’s lead vocalist and guitarist. “There’s a lot of really cool people in her fan base, a lot of people that seem to like the kind of music that we’re making right now.”

The group will play venues in Philadelphia, Durham, Atlanta and Washington, before hitting five different cities in Florida.

The tour is a chance for the band to spread its sound far from home, and to visit parts of the U.S. for the first time.

“I’ve never been to Florida, I’ve never been to North Carolina or Philly,” Andrews said. “So yeah, I’m stoked.”

For Andrews, the most rewarding aspect of going on tour is getting in front of people who haven’t seen the band play before – and then watching them vibe to their music.

“The music – at least for us – is such an emotional and cathartic thing, so you have these really intense experiences with people you don’t know.

“It’s just a really cool human experience. I’m excited to have more of that,” said Andrews.

Shows on the tour are open to all ages, and tickets are $15 US. To learn more about daysormay or to purchase tickets for any of their tour shows, visit the band’s website at daysormay.com.

