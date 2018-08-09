Vernon alt-rockers daysormay will rock the Bumbershoot stage in Seattle. (Jeff Bassett photography)

Vernon alt rockers take Bumbershoot stage

Vernon’s own daysormay to perform at annual contemporary festival

Vernon’s young troubadours are putting their hometown on the international map, and charts.

Daysormay will fly the figurative Vernon flag alongside three other B.C. acts and music giants such as The Chainsmokers, Lil Wayne and Ludacris at Bumbershoot, Seattle’s annual international music and arts festival, Aug. 31 to Sept. 2

“It’s definitely a crazy feeling to have that thought in the back of your mind as you write and rehearse,” said daysormay frontman Aidan Andrews.

“Very surreal to be here and be able to take these steps. These are the types of shows we would, and still do, talk about and set as goals to reach someday.”

Music BC partnered with Bumbershoot to showcase B.C. talent on the festival’s various stages. Other British Columbian performers include Khanvict, a Pakistani-Canadian DJ and producer based in Surrey, and Jo Passed, an indie/alternative band from Vancouver.

“We are excited to be returning to Bumbershoot in continuation of our efforts to expand B.C. artists’ and professionals’ presence in Seattle and throughout the Pacific Northwest. It’s an honour to have our artists perform at one of North America’s most renowned music and arts festivals,” said Alex Grigg, executive director of Music BC.

Andrews said the five-piece alternative rockers are stoked for the experience.

“It’s going to be so much fun,” Andrews said. “Hopefully SZA wants to hang out.”

Bumbershoot runs at the Seattle Center Aug. 31 to Sept. 2. Tickets start at $130 for a day pass and are available online at www.bumbershoot.com.

