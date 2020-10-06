Astarte, Manwoman’s widow shows Headbones Gallery’s Richard Fogarty the screen prints from Manwoman’s flat files in Cranbrook. (Contributed)

Vernon gallery unveils work of artist dedicated to rehabilitating swastika

Headbones Gallery exhibit features Manwoman

Headbones Gallery is dusting off some history for its first exhibition since the start of COVID-19.

The Old Kamloops Road art gallery is presenting Manwoman: Holy Screen Time.

“The line between art and life for Manwoman was thin, brilliantly colored and drawn with expertise,” gallery owner Julie Oakes said. “He embraced his calling as an artist, an activist, a writer and – it must be said – as a performer.”

Known to dress in yellow, Manwoman (born as Patrick Charles Kemball) drove a yellow van and a yellow Cadillac convertible. He had a third eye tattooed on his forehead and his body covered in over 200 renditions of the swastika, reclaimed from Indigenous and religious cultures. He worked at banishing the stigma that the symbol had acquired since The Holocaust while maintaining to advocate against all the evil that image had born under Hitler.

READ MORE: Vernon resident’s property hit with racist vandalism

“Needless to say, he got into trouble for his views but throughout his career, he managed to impart an extreme positivity,” said Oakes, who brought Manwoman’s art to her gallery in the ’90s, where he returned for the first Headbones fashion show to model his yellow suit with flying hearts.

“His works have been in the Headbones drawers and shown in our exhibitions both here and in Toronto. This is the first time that such a quantity of his silk screen prints have been shown together and yet is not comprehensive as some editions have been sold out and are no longer available.”

One of the 67 silk screen editions exhibited will include a print of Princess Diana, standing slim and perfectly dressed in yellow. It stems from the BC Festival of the Arts in 1986, where Oakes played a psychotic baton twirler in Powerhouse Theatre’s production of Talking With…

READ MORE: COVID-19 closes curtain on Vernon theatre’s fall season

“As it happened, Manwoman was exhibiting in that festival as well,” said Oakes. “Princess Diana and Prince Charles opened the festival and at the opening ceremonies, as I talked with Manwoman, the royal couple’s secret security men removed him from the premises, suspicious of the way he looked.”

That is where the Diana art stemmed from.

Manwoman died at 74 in his home town of Cranbrook, surrounded by his works and artifacts and leaving behind children and grandchildren. Loved by many, respected and befriended by even more, he described himself as a “normal, beer guzzling, girl chasing, car-crazy Canadian youth.” Fueled by visions, inspired by religions, as creative as the hours of the day allowed – his work speaks for him now.

Flyfoot Press published three books by Manwoman that will be available at Headbones Gallery – Homesick for Eternity: Manwoman Autobiography, Gentle Swastika: Reclaiming the Innocence, and Midnight Freak Show: Poetry, Art and Dangerous Mysticism.

During the run of the exhibition, Oct. 17 to Nov. 28, the gallery is open by appointment, 12 – 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday by calling 250-542-8987. The opening reception will be held outdoors and with 10 people, masked, allowed in the gallery at a time on Saturday, Oct. 17 between noon and 5. Manwoman’s widow, Astarte (Dale Sellars), will be in attendance.

READ MORE: Okanagan artists showcase works at Vernon mall

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

art exhibitArts and culture

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Chantal Kreviazuk brings tour to Lake Country during pandemic

Just Posted

Vernon gallery unveils work of artist dedicated to rehabilitating swastika

Headbones Gallery exhibit features Manwoman

Vernon’s Polson Park temporarily closed to vehicles

Upgrades are underway on the multi-use path at the south end of the park

Learn more about funding for waste-reducing projects in the North Okanagan

The RDNO is hosting a free webinar to explain ReTHINK waste reduction grants Wednesday at 2 p.m.

North Okanagan cannabis company in bankruptcy

True Leaf Cannabis Inc. owns 18,000-square-foot facility in Lumby

Vernon Magnums rally past Kelowna

Southern Interior Football Conference Peewee Division starts its 2020 regular season

B.C. records 102 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths; officials say curve is flattening

No new health-care facility or community outbreaks

New York Rangers select Lafrenière with No. 1 pick in NHL draft

Vancouver Canucks have no picks until Round 3

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

8 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health region

There are two people in hospital and 25 in isolation

COVID testing up for youth but B.C.’s top doctor says in-classroom transmission low

No youth or children have died due to the virus, and hospitalizations are less than one per cent.

Penticton now home to an officially recognized Craft Beer Week

Home to a flourishing beer scene, the city’s mayor crowned Oct. 16 to 24 Craft Beer Week

B.C. VOTES 2020: NDP vows log quotas, community building fund

Forest, industrial communities look for help in election platforms

UPDATE: 84-year-old man dies after falling off KVR trail

A 74-year-old hiker with breathing problems was airlifted to hospital in a seperate incident earlier today

Dog-themed brewery coming to Kelowna

Unleashed Brewing Co. will also provide support to local animal shelters and homes for rescue dogs

Most Read