Young voices sought for Vernon choir

Do you know any kids age nine to 13 who love to sing?

There’s a wonderful local opportunity for them to show off, have fun singing an exciting repertoire with friends while learning vocal and choral technique.

Award-winning conductor Terry Logan, along with long-standing K-7 music teacher and choir master Jenn Britton, are directing an auditioned youth choir called Hope Sings. The choir is a part of the family of Vernon Youth Choirs with the opportunity to perform with professional musicians and singers.

Sessions start Feb. 6 running Mondays 4–5:30 p.m. at Vernon’s Peace Lutheran Church.

Support from North Okanagan Regional District has allowed the choir to set affordable tuition at $45 per three-month semester).

Visit vernonyouthchoirs.ca for more information on Hope Sings and to set up an audition (where you can sing your favourite song).

