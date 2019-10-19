The Greater Vernon Chamber handed out its Business Excellence Awards at a Godfather-themed gala Friday night. (Photo: SPROING; styling from Caravan Farm Theatre)

Vernon’s best in business awarded for excellence

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce announced winners of this year’s Business Excellence Awards

Vernon’s best in the business received the recognition they deserve by the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce on Friday.

The Chamber announced the winners of its 2019 Business Excellence Awards on Oct. 18. The awards were handed out at a celebratory gala hosted by the Prestige Vernon Lodge in front of a crowd of 346 people.

“There was considerable excitement as the winner in each category was revealed, and we want to acknowledge all of the hard work, dedication and risk-taking involved to make their business or non-profit a success,” said Krystin Kempton, Greater Vernon Chamber president.

“We also pay tribute to all of the nominees who contribute so much to our economy and community.”

Awards were handed out in 12 categories at the event sponsored by Valley First. It was a classy evening all around, as the event was themed after the Godfather and came dressed on point.

The 2019 Business Excellence Awards winners are:

  • Business of the Year sponsored by BDC: Tekmar Control Systems
  • People’s Choice Award sponsored by Total Restoration Services: Monashee Rail
  • Small Business of the Year sponsored by Community Futures: Allegria Homes
  • New Business of the Year sponsored by MNP LLP: Monashee Health Collective
  • Young Entrepreneur of the Year sponsored by Nixon Wenger Lawyers: Kristina Klein, Eatology
  • Employer of the Year sponsored by Telus: Nor-Val Rentals
  • Customer Service Award sponsored by Okanagan Spring Brewery: A&W
  • Manufacturer of the Year sponsored by the City of Vernon: Okanagan Spring Brewery
  • Non-Profit Excellence Award sponsored by Lake City Casino: Okanagan Science Centre
  • Community Leader of the Year sponsored by White House Mortgages: Barrita Durward, Cotton’s Chocolates
  • Tourism Excellence Award sponsored by Kelowna International Airport: Vernon Winter Carnival
  • Innovator of the Year sponsored by Silver Star Mountain Resort: Roost Solar

“We want to thank all of our sponsors, nominees and volunteers for making the awards gala an overwhelming success and certainly one of the premier events to attend in Vernon,” said Dione Chambers, Greater Vernon Chamber general manager.

