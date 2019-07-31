IPE Parade deadline drawing near

Entries for the 120th annual Interior Provincial Exhibition parade close August 15. The parade will be held Saturday, August 31.

The Interior Provincial Exhibition & Stampede is fast approaching, and this year’s theme is all about “Horsin’ Around.”

The Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce will accept entries to the 120th annual parade until August 15. The parade will take place Saturday, August 31. With over 100 entries so far, the march is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

“Horsin’ Around” promises to be a fun theme for all ages, judging by the clowns, bands, floats, equestrian entries and vintage vehicles from throughout BC that have already entered. Everyone is welcome to join the festivities.

Organizers advise the community to watch for upcoming information regarding road closures and alternate routes to parking and the fairgrounds during the parade.

People are also encouraged to come early, bring a chair and enjoy a downtown breakfast while holding their spot along the parade route.

For more information or to enter the parade, contact the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce at 250 546 8155, email manager@aschamber.com or download the registration form at aschamber.com.

Brendan Shykora