Katie Moore, winner of a Widening Our World award from Community Living British Columbia for her work in creating the Okanagan Accessibility Group. (Photo: Debbie Moore)

Resident honoured for making Vernon more accessible

Katie Moore created the Okanagan Accessibility Group in 2016 and will receive recognition on Oct. 29

When Vernon resident Katie Moore started regularly using a wheelchair in 2016, she was struck by how many barriers prevented her from fully accessing her community. So, she decided to break some of those barriers down.

Moore started the Okanagan Accessibility group, which promotes the importance of making public areas accessible to everyone and gives recognition to businesses and public spaces that accomodate people with limited mobility.

For her efforts, Moore has been named a recipient of a Widening Our World award from Community Living British Columbia (CLBC), a crown corporation that supports adults with developmental disabilities.

On Tuesday, Oct. 29 – before the end of Community Inclusion Month – Moore will be presented with the award at a celebration event at 1:30 p.m. at the Kindale Developmental Association in Vernon.

“I am proud of what we have been able to do as a group and honoured to be recognized,” said Moore.

“I believe that everyone should be able to go into their local store or park no matter what their abilities are,” she added. “To be a part of a community means you have full access to your community. The Okanagan Accessibility Group works hard to make sure that communities in B.C. are more accessible for everyone, giving people the ability to fully participate in their community.”

Moore is one of five award winners chosen this year by the CLBC, which received more than 60 nominations. Moore was nominated by Julie Armitage from Vernon Music Therapy.

“Katie and the Okanagan Accessibility Group have done so much to help make our community a better place for everyone and I am thrilled she is being recognized with a provincial award for her hard work and dedication,” said Armitage.

“Katie has done so much to make Vernon more accessible,” said Lisa Porcellato of CLBC. “She works each and every day to advocate for those who just want to access places in the community like everyone else.”

CLBC has presented Widening Our World awards since 2009 to people who help to build communities where everyone is valued. As an organization, they provide services to more than 20,000 people with developmental disabilities and autism.

READ MORE: Vernon’s best in business awarded for excellence

READ MORE: Vernon resort to host World Travel Awards

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Previous story
UPDATE: Highway 97 reopened in Westwold overnight
Next story
Man arrested after BC Ferries worker assaulted on board vessel in Tsawwassen

Just Posted

Coldstream looks to ease child care crisis

Two centres considered depending on demand

Coldstream negotiations on track: mayor

Mediator booked for November to settle dispute between district and union workers

Enderby log home builder says more investment needed in small log and timber sector

Peter Sperlich spoke in front of local mayor, MLA and industry heads at his production site Friday

UPDATE: Highway 97 reopened in Westwold overnight

A windstorm knocked down power lines and blocked all lanes on Friday afternoon

Three taken to hospital after truck allegedly runs red light in Vernon

Incident Friday afternoon at 27th Street and Anderson Way

Man arrested after BC Ferries worker assaulted on board vessel in Tsawwassen

The company has ‘a zero tolerance policy for abuse of its employees,” says BC Ferries vice president

Zombies to swarm Okanagan park for Thriller dance

Thrill the World Kelowna invites all for the dance at 3 p.m. Saturday at Stuart Park

Salmon Arm resident’s trail cam captures wolverine

Grant Hiebert using camera to support study of mule deer population

Summerland librarian retires after 30 years

Sue Kline has spent most of her library career at the Summerland branch

Court rejects Chinese citizen’s constitutional challenge of B.C.’s foreign buyers’ tax

Judge rules that the tax does not discriminate based on race or national origin

Beers on the job, smacking crotches: 10 police misconduct probes in B.C.

Recent report by the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner highlights a number of investigations

Adults must protect kids from climate change, Greta Thunberg says during Vancouver rally

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg said global carbon dioxide emissions have increased by 65 per cent since 1992

‘Whistleblower’ not granted standing at B.C. money laundering inquiry

Meanwhile, comissioner Austin Cullen granted status to James Lightbody, president of the B.C. Lottery Corp.

BC Coroners Service investigating Penticton man’s ‘sudden death’ in Okanagan crash

The man died in a crash on Highway 97 near Vaseux Lake in Oliver Thursday

Most Read