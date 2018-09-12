Vernon School District chair passes on third term

Kelly Smith was first elected trustee in 2011

She was with School District 22 for seven years but chair Kelly Smith has decided it’s time for something new.

Smith, first elected trustee in 2011, was elected vice chair by her peers — a position she held for three years — before becoming chair in 2014.

“It’s time for me to delve into other things,” Smith said.

In addition to her duties as chair, Smith served as the District’s parent advisory council representative for Fulton Secondary, Ellison Elementary and Okanagan Landing Elementary schools.

Smith’s fellow longtime trustee Mitzi Fortin also announced that she will not be seeking re-election.

Current trustees Mollie Bono, Lisa DeBoer, Robert Lee and Doris Squair have not yet said whether or not they will be running in the municipal election.

