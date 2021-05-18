Reports of man lighting Vernon fires with blowtorch

Crews battled a grass fire behind the Tolko mill along the railway tracks off Otter Lake Cross Road in Spallumcheen Monday, April 26. (Caitlin Clow - Morning Star file)

RCMP are trying to track down a man reportedly lighting fires with a blowtorch.

Vernon firefighters tackled a grass fire along the railway tracks between the tracks and fenceline around 31st Street.

A second fire was reported nearby as well behind Chasers Bottle Depot, but it was snuffed quickly, with some help from bystanders.

Sightings of an individual walking along with a butane torch have been reported. RCMP are tracking the individual down.

