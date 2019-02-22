(Photo contributed)

2019 Capital Projects offers open house in Vernon

The purpose of the open house is to review projects and discuss designs with the project teams.

Vernonites interested in learning more about upcoming capital projects, including the final phase of the 30 Street improvements, are encouraged to attend the 2019 Capital Projects Open House at the Vernon Recreation Centre, 3310–37th Avenue. The event runs from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 26.

Residents and businesses will have the opportunity to the review the capital projects scheduled for 2019 and discuss the designs with the project teams.

Those not able to attend the meeting and who would like more information regarding a project can contact the Infrastructure Management Department at 250-550-3634 or visit www.vernon.ca/capitalworks.

2019 Capital Projects offers open house in Vernon

