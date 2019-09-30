All aboard the shoelace express this October: City of Vernon

City challenges residents to participate in International Walk and Wheel to School Month

Although the mercury is dipping, the City of Vernon is encouraging its residents to “slow down, unplug and take back your morning” by participating in International Walk and Wheel to School Month.

The annual global challenge promotes healthy living and sustainable alternatives to driving or bussing to school.

Grab your scooter, bike, or tie those laces extra tight and take on the city’s challenge to win prizes and snacks.

City staffers will be celebrating participants at Silver Star Elementary on Oct. 1 at 7:30 a.m. and École Beairsto Elementary on Oct. 3 at 7:45 a.m.

“Walk and Wheel to School Month is a chance for families to exchange their busy routines for something slower and possibly more rewarding,” active transportation coordinator Angela Broadbent said.

“Beyond the health benefits of physical activity, walking to school can be a really special time for children and their parents to explore their neighbourhoods and spend time together.”

Fewer youth walk to school today than last generation as the trend shifts to driving students to school, the city said, which in turn, adds to increased traffic congestion, greater Greenhouse gas emissions and sedentary lifestyles.

And biking or walking to school is great physical activity. According to ParticpACTION’s 2018 report, few Canadian children are meeting the daily physical activity targets and commuting to school on the shoelace express can account for 25 per cent of the recommended activity.

For more information, visit vernon.ca/iwalk.

