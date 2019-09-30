All aboard the shoelace express this October: City of Vernon

City challenges residents to participate in International Walk and Wheel to School Month

Although the mercury is dipping, the City of Vernon is encouraging its residents to “slow down, unplug and take back your morning” by participating in International Walk and Wheel to School Month.

The annual global challenge promotes healthy living and sustainable alternatives to driving or bussing to school.

Grab your scooter, bike, or tie those laces extra tight and take on the city’s challenge to win prizes and snacks.

City staffers will be celebrating participants at Silver Star Elementary on Oct. 1 at 7:30 a.m. and École Beairsto Elementary on Oct. 3 at 7:45 a.m.

“Walk and Wheel to School Month is a chance for families to exchange their busy routines for something slower and possibly more rewarding,” active transportation coordinator Angela Broadbent said.

“Beyond the health benefits of physical activity, walking to school can be a really special time for children and their parents to explore their neighbourhoods and spend time together.”

Fewer youth walk to school today than last generation as the trend shifts to driving students to school, the city said, which in turn, adds to increased traffic congestion, greater Greenhouse gas emissions and sedentary lifestyles.

And biking or walking to school is great physical activity. According to ParticpACTION’s 2018 report, few Canadian children are meeting the daily physical activity targets and commuting to school on the shoelace express can account for 25 per cent of the recommended activity.

For more information, visit vernon.ca/iwalk.

READ MORE: Helicopter lands in busy Vernon park

READ MORE: Okanagan search and rescue continues for overdue hunter

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan search and rescue continues for overdue hunter
Next story
Say it ain’t snow! Early winter blast expected for Kootenays, Okanagan

Just Posted

All aboard the shoelace express this October: City of Vernon

City challenges residents to participate in International Walk and Wheel to School Month

Vernon observes Orange Shirt Day

7th annual Orange Shirt Day honours residential school survivors

Emergency services host Lumby food bank drive

Residents asked to donate non-perishable items or leave in driveway to be picked up Tuesday night

Go to clown college with Kalamalka Caring Klowns

Pennywise and Harley Quinns need not apply

Spallumcheen rolls out new recycling program

Township residents will replace blue bags with yellow bags and blue boxes starting Oct. 14

VIDEO: First film about Thai cave rescue to premiere this weekend

“The Cave” is set to debut at the Busan Film Festival in South Korea

Two B.C. men seek to open class action against e-cigarette giant Juul

Owen Mann-Campbell and another B.C. man seek damages after using Juul vapes

Driver wanted in Penticton flees scene of serious rollover

32-year-old driver hid in brush after female passenger airlifted to hospital

B.C. set to move forward with year-round daylight saving time

Premier John Horgan meets with Yukon leaders, heading for Washington, Oregon next

West Kelowna man charged with attempted murder has his case moved to Supreme Court

A judicial case manager will decide when the next court date will be set

Preliminary inquiry into fire that destroyed 7-Eleven underway in Salmon Arm

Inquiry will determine if there’s sufficient evidence to proceed to trial

VP quits after backlash to University of Alberta’s billboard on climate change

Ad said higher temperature and humidity will boost province’s barley yield

Accidents and anguish as snow arrives early on Prairies

Environment Canada reports 95 cm in Waterton National Park near U.S. border

Remains of B.C. men confirmed in crashed plane missing for 31 years

Ernie Whitehead and Len Dykhuizen took off from Eagle Bay on a fishing trip, never to be seen again

Most Read