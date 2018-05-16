FILE — Residents of Armstrong’s Meadow Creek Lane subdivision have asked the city to support demands to the provincial and federal governments for funding after Meighan Creek overflowed its banks due to heavy rains in May.

Armstrong state of emergency to expire

The long-running state of emergency in Armstrong will expire at midnight

Conditions are improving in the City of Armstrong as the state of emergency is set to expire at midnight.

“After further consultation, mitigation work and creek monitoring the City of Armstrong remains optimistic with the current declining creek levels,” said Warren Smith, emergency program coordinator in a release.

The state of emergency was put into effect March 23.

Related: Armstrong declares state of emergency

“We would like to thank the community for its support and efforts through the spring freshet. All of the volunteers, friends, neighbours and families that supported each other were of great assistance in preventing what could have been a far different outcome,” Smith said.

“Our Mayor and Council, EOC team, Fire Dept. and Public Works crew deserve a gold star for mitigating what could have been a far-reaching disaster in comparison to last year’s event.”

The City will continue to work with the public, local governments, the province and the federal government on long-term flood mitigation efforts including flood mapping, risk assessments, mitigation planning and infrastructure.

There still remains the threat of rapidly rising creek flows and overland flooding due to intense weather systems moving through the valley which is common for this time of year and residents are asked to monitor weather reports, the City’s website and local media stations.

Related: Flood risk increases as heavy rainfall forecast for the Okanagan

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Osoyoos Lake expected to clear historic 917-foot mark

Just Posted

UPDATED: Horgan says B.C. defending its interests in Trans Mountain pipeline

Canadian finance minister’s update comes the same day Kinder Morgan shareholders plan to meet

Armstrong state of emergency to expire

The long-running state of emergency in Armstrong will expire at midnight

Vernon Councillor considers alternative transit lanes

Coun. Scott Anderson asked if the City is actively looking for alternative transportation options

Lumby flood threat on high

Fears rise in Lumby as 20-40 millimetres of rain forecast for Okanagan

Flood risk increases as heavy rainfall forecast for the Okanagan

Environment Canada issues a special weather statement for the Okanagan.

A new cultural vision coming to Penticton

Filmmakers Kate Twa and Ronan Reinart bring their new cultural vision “Tempest” to the Okanagan

Panthers earn provincial golf berth

Cooper closes with clutch 76 at Valleys in Penticton

Trudeau criticizes growth in identity politics at NYU graduation speech

Trudeau is on a three-day trip to New York and Boston focusing on trade and economic relationships

Unfiltered: Strathcona Beer Company Beach days in the forecast

I will qualify that I am not an all-knowing beer expert. In… Continue reading

Jason Kenney calls Trudeau clueless

United Conservative leader stands by calling prime minister empty, clueless

All Saints connects to the community

Vernon church seeks support for hall renovations

B.C. to match up to $20M in Red Cross donations for flood victims

Premier John Horgan said dollar-for-dollar campaign to run until July 31

Vernon breakfast gets kids in the game

Leo’s Club fundraiser Friday morning supports KidSport

Ottawa ushers in new rules for e-cigarettes

Law will give adults easier access to e-cigarettes and vaping supplies

Most Read