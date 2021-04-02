The Lumby Community Thrift Store will need to move its donation storage container from its parking lot due to adhere to local bylaws and is turning to the public to find a solution. The container will need to be moved by the end of April 2021. (Amanda Lishman photo)

The Lumby Community Thrift Store will need to move its donation storage container from its parking lot due to adhere to local bylaws and is turning to the public to find a solution. The container will need to be moved by the end of April 2021. (Amanda Lishman photo)

‘Betty’ the storage container evicted from Lumby thrift store lot

Members at thrift store welcoming ideas for alternatives to store donations

The Lumby Community Thrift Store can no longer keep its donation storage container in its parking lot, and its members are now welcoming ideas in their search for an alternative.

The container, affectionately known as “Betty,” sits in the thrift store parking lot, where volunteers store donated items.

But due to Village of Lumby bylaws, and an anonymous report to the bylaw office, Betty will have to vacate the lot by the end of April.

“Our board members and volunteers are currently planning the most efficient way to accept and store your gracious donations after the container is gone,” Amanda Lishman, volunteer and Thrift Store board member, said on Facebook with the hopes of fielding useful suggestions from the public.

Instead, she ended up turning off the post’s comments section, which quickly began to resemble a ‘rant and rave’ page.

“We love working with the community and with the village and all its councillors,” Lishman said, adding the owners of the lot, who took ownership just months ago, are likewise “very helpful.”

The thrift store is only open three days a week during the pandemic, and it relies on the container to store donations for 72 hours before volunteers handle them, in keeping with COVID-19 stop-the-spread guidelines.

“Before we had a huge trailer in the parking lot that we were using, but most of our staff are over 60 and going up and down a step ladder off the back of a highway trailer is not really safe for them,” Lishman said.

Lishman said the store’s board will check in with bylaw to see if a trailer on wheels would be a viable option.

Bottom line, “we don’t want a pile of stuff in a parking lot,” she said.

The thrift store is a popular local hub that attracts customers far and wide, and donations have been strong during the pandemic.

“There are a couple of ladies that will come from Kamloops, some people come from Kelowna just to come shopping at our store on their way to Vernon,” Lishman said.

With no real options in the market to rent a building, the board is welcoming anyone willing to step in and help them through the next through months.

“Perhaps if someone has an empty trailer that could be used.”

The Lumby Community Thrift Store Society can be reached by calling 778-473-3003.

READ MORE: Okanagan outreach society still without a home

READ MORE: Lumby Food Bank shares helpful donation tips

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

BylawsCharity and Donations

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Update: Wildfire burning west of Chase not expected to grow
Next story
Okanagan Lake wildfire not expected to grow

Just Posted

B.C. Attorney General David Eby talks during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, May 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. applying for stay in court after court rules ICBC tribunal partly unconstitutional

Attorney-General David Eby stands by the government’s plan, which aims to divert minor claims to the tribunal

The Lumby Community Thrift Store will need to move its donation storage container from its parking lot due to adhere to local bylaws and is turning to the public to find a solution. The container will need to be moved by the end of April 2021. (Amanda Lishman photo)
‘Betty’ the storage container evicted from Lumby thrift store lot

Members at thrift store welcoming ideas for alternatives to store donations

A wildfire at the north end of Okanagan Lake sent smoke over the Vernon area Thursday, April 1, 2021. (Karin Marshall photo)
Okanagan Lake wildfire not expected to grow

However the fire was likely bigger than the 10 hectares currently listed, according to BC Wildfire Service

Aquafit classes at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex. There will be three aquafit classes scheduled for Terrace residents starting April 5 at the Terrace & District Aquatic Centre. (Angie Mindus photo)
Classes make a splash back in Vernon pool

Aquafit and Aqua Therapy return to rec centre following PHO clarification

Former Vernon Viper Odeen Tufto signed an entry-level deal with the Tampa Bay Lightning of the National Hockey League Wednesday, March 31, 2021. (BCHL photo)
Former Vernon Viper signs NHL contract with Tampa Bay Lightning

Odeen Tufto has been assigned to Syracuse, the Lightning’s AHL farm team

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides the latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the province during a press conference in the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, October 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. reports 832 new COVID cases and five deaths as third wave continues

There have been 787, 649 vaccine doses administered, including 87,394 second doses

(Simon Dawson/Pool via AP)
Canadian researchers developing blood test to detect lung cancer early and save lives

‘If lung cancer is detected early then treatment outcomes improve enormously,’ says Dr. David Wishart

The Brooke Drive interchange will go underneath Highway 1 into a traffic circle leading into Chase. (Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure image)
Second phase of Highway 1 widening project in Chase to start this spring

B.C. government expects 1.6-kilometre segment to be completed by fall 2023

Kelowna Fire Department. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
West Kelowna fire crews douse early morning garage fire

The incident happened at 3:30 a.m. on April 2

A blaze west of Chase was at 22 hectares according to the BC Wildfire Service on the morning of Friday, April 2. (BC Wildfire Service image)
Update: Wildfire burning west of Chase not expected to grow

BC Wildfire Service reports blaze at 22 hectares

It’s birthing season for raccoons, and homeowners may want to make sure their attics are well-sealed. (News Bulletin file)
B.C. beware: bandit babies may be moving in

It’s racoon birthing season and homeowners should know what to expect

Surrey Police Service has announced five more hires to its leadership team. (File photo)
Police in B.C. confirm truth to allegations new inspector drove impaired

Information disclosed during hiring process, deemed ‘not a barrier’ by Surrey Police Service

Bernadette Cheung poses for a photograph outside Little Mountain Place, where her grandmother, who passed away, was a resident, in Vancouver, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. An inspection of the long-term care home found staffing levels were low and cleaning was inadequate as the virus spread throughout the facility. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Staff shortage during B.C.’s deadliest COVID-19 care home outbreak: report

An inspection found staffing levels were low and cleaning was inadequate at Vancouver’s Little Mountain Place

An appeal has been filed in a British Columbia Supreme Court decision that upheld public health orders banning indoor religious services in response to the outbreak of COVID-19 in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. churches to appeal court decision that upheld COVID-19 restrictions

The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms announced Thursday it is asking for a higher court to review the decision

Most Read