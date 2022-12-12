Brakes put on holiday bus route for Vernon UBC Okanagan

Decrease in demand drives reduction in service

Some bus routes are being scaled back over the holidays.

A decrease in demand will result in a temporary reduction on route 90 UBCO/Vernon.

There will be no busses running on the route Dec. 25, 26 or Jan. 1.

Busses will be making four trips per day (two in the morning and two in the afternoon) from Dec. 27-30.

There will be regular service Dec. 31, and resumed service Jan. 2 onward.

For more information on trip planning, schedules, and fares, visit bctransit.com/vernon.

“BC Transit thanks you for your patience during this reduction and wishes you a happy holiday season,” said BC Transit.

TransportationVernon