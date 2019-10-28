Bush fire near Vernon movie theatre

A fire in the bushes, following a loud pop nearby the Galaxy Cinemas Vernon was reported Monday evening.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services responded to the call shortly after 6 p.m. and upon their arrival the bush fire had been snuffed.

Bystanders were able to douse the bush fire with an extinguisher, but after further inspection, firefighters found a portion of a homeless encampment had also ignited.

An investigation is underway.

More information to come.

