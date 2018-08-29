Armstrong’s Bridge Street and Pleasant Valley Road intersection was the scene Wednesday of a car striking only a power pole as it lost control. The intersection is a half-block from the main entrance to the Interior Provincial Exhibition, which kicked off Wednesday. The street was full of vehicles and pedestrians. (Google Maps photo)

Car strikes Armstrong pole near IPE entrance

Pedestrians and vehicles abound but vehicle only hit power pole half-block from IPE main gate

It’s never a good thing for a vehicle to hit a power pole.

But in this instance and at this location, it’s better than what might have been.

Emergency personnel responded to a report of a single-vehicle accident in Armstrong Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. in which a car lost control and struck a power pole.

The incident happened at Bridge Street and Pleasant Valley Road, where vehicle and pedestrian traffic was considerably busier than normal as it was opening day of the 119th annual Interior Provincial Exhibition, whose main gates are located a half block away.

RELATED: The Interior Provincial Exhibition kicks off in Armstrong

“It’s extremely lucky the car hit the pole, so it turned out to be good,” said Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Chief Ian Cummings. “It could have been really bad with all the pedestrians around, especially the young children.”

Speed and alcohol are not considered to be factors in the incident, which is still under investigation.

The male driver, the sole occupant, was not seriously injured. He was transported to Vernon Jubilee Hospital for observation.

There was no power outage to the IPE or to any homes or businesses in the downtown Armstrong core as a result of the vehicle hitting the pole.

RELATED: North Okanagan fire halls lend hand to B.C. wildfires

Traffic was reduced to single-lane alternating for a short period of time as clean-up and repairs were made.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
American duties against Catalyst Paper dropped
Next story
UPDATE: Four in custody, shots fired in Kettle Valley

Just Posted

Car strikes Armstrong pole near IPE entrance

Pedestrians and vehicles abound but vehicle only hit power pole half-block from IPE main gate

2018 now B.C.’s worst wildfire season on record

Nearly 1.3 million hectares of forests have burned

Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation Charity Golf Classic raises record amount

A record-breaking amount of more than $300,000 net was raised for OPERATION: Surgical Care for Life

True Leaf reports record quarter

True Leaf Medicine has announced its best quarter ever for the three-months ending June 30, 2018.

B.C. suing drug companies to recoup overdose crisis costs

More than 2,000 people have died in B.C. because of illicit drug overdoses in the past two years

The Interior Provincial Exhibition kicks off in Armstrong

Whether its the thrill of the midway and games, the rodeo action, the agricultural element of farm animals and produce or the mouth-watering fair food, the IPE is a staple event on the calendars of residents near and far.

UPDATE: Four in custody, shots fired in Kettle Valley

There is a heavy police presence in Kelowna’s Upper Mission area

Dogged determination: Police save puppies trapped in tunnel

RCMP in Manitoba saved five puppies from an underground burrow that had to be dug up

Federal law on intoxication sex-assault defence unconstitutional: Ontario judge

People are once again allowed to use excessive intoxication as a defence against criminal charges in that province

American duties against Catalyst Paper dropped

Catalyst’s paper products determined not to harm U.S. industry

Dog dies in motor home fire near Salmon Arm

No humans injured in fire reported Aug. 29 at Pierre’s Point Campground

B.C. rainbow flag opponent wants own flag raised

Says Langley accommodated ‘one identifiable group’ so it ‘must accommodate all others’

Vernon landmark has renewed purpose

Haven at Deer Park just completed the first two phases of the three-phase project.

Soulful sounds in store at Vernon show

Nanaimo acoustic duo Builder the Banshee will be playing a two-hour matinee Sunday, Sept. 2.

Most Read