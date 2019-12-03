The District of Coldstream and members of CUPE Local 626 have come to a five-year collective agreement. (Submitted photo)

Coldstream, municipal workers shake hands on 5-year agreement

Under the agreement, municipal workers will see 2 per cent incremental wage increases per year

The District of Coldstream and members of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Local 626 have come to a five-year collective agreement.

Under the new agreement, municipal workers will see incremental wage increases of two per cent each year over the five years. The agreement also contains some small adjustments and improved language, the District said Monday night.

“This agreement provides a reasonable balance between fair compensation and longer-term cost certainty for the community,” said Mayor Jim Garlick.

“Council would like to thank the hard work of both negotiating teams in reaching this settlement.”

The deal will cover the period of Jan. 1, 2019 to Dec. 31, 2023.

CUPE represents frontline staff, finance and accounting professionals, RCMP clerks, utility and equipment operators, parks workers, technicians, mechanics and other labourers.

CUPE is Canada’s largest union, representing more than 680,000 workers across Canada.

