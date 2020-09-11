Construction begins on new Lake Country business park

Project will make 300,000 square feet of new commercial building space available

A proposed site plan for the Okanagan Indian Band’s Duck Lake Business Park project, dated May 5, 2020. (OKIB photo)

Ground has broken on the construction of the Duck Lake Business Park.

The new development will be located on Duck Lake Indian Reserve No. 7 in Lake Country. Once completed, the development will clear the way for approximately 23 acres of new commercial lands, including 300,000 square feet of new commercial building space.

The project follows a successful national grant application by the Okanagan Indian Band (OKIB), which announced the start of construction Thursday, Sept. 10. The OKIB said the project will help meet the high demand for commercial and light-industrial space in the Central Okanagan.

“This development will continue to provide opportunities for our memberships’ longstanding entrepreneurial spirit, facilitate full-time employment and training for members and surrounding communities,” said OKIB Chief Byron Louis.

It’s estimated that over an eight-year period the project will create approximately 316 full-time jobs, provide training for an additional 145 Indigenous individuals, increase community revenue by more than $4.7 million, and generate nearly $73 million in economic benefits for the region, according to an Indigenous Services Canada news release.

The federal government has provided $2.275 million to support the business park’s infrastructure costs, which include site preparation, earthworks and grading, road realignment, paving, water and wastewater servicing, drainage infrastructure, and power.

The OKIB said it has already secured two tenants that are interested in long-term leases at the business park.

The project was funded through Indigenous Services Canada’s Community Opportunity Readiness Program.

READ MORE: New school bus for Okanagan Indian Band

READ MORE: Okanagan film industry booming despite COVID-19

Brendan Shykora

BusinessConstruction