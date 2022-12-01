Drainage improvement work along areas of Okanagan Landing’s Tronson road begins this week. (City of Vernon photo)

Drainage improvement work begins on Vernon road

Three areas of Okanagan Landing’s Tronson Road being upgraded from now until spring

Residents traveling along Tronson Road in Okanagan Landing may notice some construction being done between now and spring 2023.

Crews will be conducting work on drainage improvements along three separate portions of the road.

The work is expected to begin this week, and will require the regrading of existing asphalt in the area, new storm mains, ditching and outlets. Crews are expected to work until mid-December on the project, weather permitting, and then pick it up again early in the new year.

The work is expected to be complete some time in April.

Some travel delays should be expected for motorists in the area; however, every effort will be made to minimize disruptions. Please remember to watch for construction workers, slow down in work zones, and follow all traffic control measures.

More information about the project, and an interactive map, are available online here.

