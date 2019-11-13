Drug offences up 81% in Vernon

RCMP says number shows policing is working

Drug offences are up 81 per cent in Vernon compared to this time last year, according to the third-quarter RCMP report, but Vernon North Okanagan Supt. Shawna Baher said that’s not a bad thing.

“You see it as an increase, but it shows me my members are working,” Supt. Baher told City of Vernon councillors during the regular meeting on Nov. 12. “Those are files that show we are proactive.”

“To make sure folks understand,” Coun. Scott Anderson echoed her comments. “When drug offence stats go up, it means you (RCMP) are being more proactive and catching more folks doing drugs.”

Part of that 81 per cent increase, or 154 drug offence files, includes two search warrants executed under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act on a “problem premise” downtown. On July 9, police found 20 people inside the residence and a “significant quantity of drugs and currency.” A secondary search warrant was executed on a vehicle finding more drugs and drug trafficking paraphernalia.

A 30-year-old woman was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.

The next month, on Aug. 21, the Task Force returned to the residence where 11 people were found inside with drugs, currency and stolen property. Bylaw joined the Task Force and deemed the residence to be uninhabitable. The investigation, in this case, is ongoing, the RCMP report reads.

There were only 85 drug offences in the City of Vernon during this same time last year.

Property crimes have also increased, Supt. Baher said.

Theft under $5,000 jumped 61.9 per cent, residential break and enters increased by 62.5 per cent, from 24 to 39 in the same quarter from last year, and there were 197 incidents of theft from vehicles — an increase of 1.03 per cent. Vehicle thefts increased by 9.76 per cent from 41 to 45.

Unlike drug offences, Supt. Baher said the rise in property crime offences is not something she’s happy with. But by adding additional police resources to problematic areas, such as the downtown core, she has noticed rapid changes.

Over 11 days in October, four additional officers were added to the Downtown Enforcement Unit (DEU) to monitor issues such as panhandling, prostitution, trespassing, loitering and open drug use. In that time, 106 files were created downtown, Supt. Baher said; 36 street checks completed, 15 outstanding warrants issued, 12 criminal charges submitted to the courts, 43 violation tickets were issued, 30 people were dealt with on open drug use issues, 40 loitering incidents, seven panhandling incidents and six individuals were identified as new to the Vernon area.

An “unintended consequence” that Supt. Baher said is of note following two weeks of the extra policing is the number of thefts from vehicles in the downtown core dropped 47.5 per cent from 40 incidents to 21.

Supt. Baher said she looks to continue the extra policing in the downtown core for as long as possible. In total, she said, there will be four people policing the core alongside a prolific offenders unit.

RCMP began tracking files associated with the street entrenched population as of June 25, 2019, and since then a total of 803 response calls were SEPTA, or Street Entrenched Policing Target Analysis, files. The third-quarter (July-September) report shows 656 files were SEPTA related.

Supt. Baher said police err on the side of caution when filing these reports as RCMP members must be certain an incident is SEPTA related, or it can’t be filed as such.

“There are a lot of files that we don’t know,” she said, giving the example of a theft from a car in a crime of opportunity. “We can’t say for certain that person is street entrenched,” she said, therefore the file is not counted as SEPTA.

Another component to the DEU is to strengthen relationships with organizations that serve Vernon’s street entrenched population.

“We met with the Mission… and came up with ideas to help their services and help them be a better neighbour in the downtown community,” she said.

Councillors received the third-quarter results as information.

