A dust advisory was issued for Vernon Wednesday, March 27. (Parker Crook - Morning Star)

Dust advisory looms over Vernon

Despite a brief respite, the dust advisory is back

Despite a few clear days, it looks like Vernon’s dust advisory is making its return.

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy, in collaboration with the Interior Health Authority, issued the advisory at 9:36 a.m. Wednesday, March 27, due to high concentrations of coarse particulates, which are expected to persist until there is a change in current weather conditions.

“Persons with chronic underlying medical conditions should postpone strenuous exercise until the advisory is lifted,” Environment Canada said in a release. “Staying indoors and in air-conditioned spaces helps to reduce particulate exposure. Exposure is particularly a concern for infants, the elderly and those who have diabetes, and lung or heart disease.”

Read more: Dust advisory issued, again

Read more: More dust

For more information on current air quality, visit www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/environment/air-land-water/air.


parker.crook@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Grassfire in the South Okanagan serves as reminder to be vigilant
Next story
Summerland Power service extended

Just Posted

Dust advisory looms over Vernon

Despite a brief respite, the dust advisory is back

Funtastic announces 2019 A&W Music Festival lineup

Rock, country and cover bands cover all the musical genre bases for June 28-30 slopitch tourney

Vernon CMHA course aims to help people feel happier

“Classes would benefit those who feel like they are being less social and are experiencing a decline in the quality of their relationships.”

UPDATE: Vernon road closed after crash reopens, traffic resumes normally

The accident occurred at 30th Street and 32nd Avenue around 6:40 a.m. Wednesay morning

PHOTOS: Kin Beach Graffiti causes community stir

RCMP ask that incidents like graffiti be reported via their non-emergency services.

Okanagan-Shuswap weekday weather update

Mainly sunny skies, but a chance of flurries for the Similkameen

Real estate consultants predict renting in Kelowna will get easier

They say more apartments under construction will increase supply and short term rental laws will help

Hidden throne found in B.C. woods as part of Game Of Thrones contest

One of six thrones hidden around the world for a promotional campaign was found in Tumbler Ridge

Revelstoke Grizzlies to play Kimberly Dynamiters for KIJHL championship

The Grizzlies beat Kelowna on Tuesday night for their spot in the final series

Video: Salmon Arm rugby club takes on New Zealand opponents

Yeti U19 players travel to the South Pacific for training and competition experience

Grassfire in the South Okanagan serves as reminder to be vigilant

Second grassfire this month in Oliver as B.C. prepares for wildfire season to ramp up

Armstrong tack sale reins in club support

BC Interior Morgan Horse Club fundraiser Saturday at Armstrong Curling Club

Port Coquitlam is second B.C. city to enact bylaw against ‘renovictions’

The city unanimously approved amendments for more strict conditions when renovating units

Kamloops man admits to molesting stepdaughter

He pleaded guilty to sexually touching a person under 16

Most Read