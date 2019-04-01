Fire at Lumby Tolko plant quickly doused

Actions of night watchperson and Lumby Fire Department slow down blaze that broke out Saturday night

A fire that broke out accidentally at Tolko’s White Valley Division near Lumby Saturday was doused quickly through the actions of a night watchperson and the Lumby Fire Department, with help from Lavington. (Facebook photo)

The quick thinking of a night watch person helped prevent a fire at a Lumby mill from growing.

The fire broke out at Tolko’s White Valley Division plant, in the 4200-block of Highway 6, at around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

“The night watchman or security guard was able to get a hose on it to slow things down, and the plant’s fire suppression (sprinkler) system worked as well,” said Lumby Fire Chief Tony Clayton on Monday.

“Those things helped keep the fire to the area of origin and we got it knocked out. They were a big help. It could have been a lot worse if he didn’t wet things down.”

Firefighters from Lumby were helped out by members of the Lavington Fire Department to get the blaze under control and out in about three hours.

The fire has been ruled accidental in nature.

Nobody was working at the plant at the time of the blaze, and the plant was fully operational Monday morning.



