Jay Rosenberger, 38, was last seen at the Village Green Hotel on Friday, Jan. 24. (Facebook)

Fundraiser launched for missing Vernon man

GoFundMe campaign already at halfway mark of $5K goal

A GoFundMe campaign has been started to help fund the search efforts for missing Vernon hotel manager Jay Michael Rosenberger.

Rosenberger, 38, was last seen Friday, Jan. 24, at 11 p.m. at the Village Green hotel where he works as the manger. He was expected to return to work and made plans with friends for Saturday, but he never showed up.

His sister, Holly Frances, said this is unlike him and concern is growing.

She wrote in several Facebook posts that Rosenberger’s phone is dead and his charger was left at home. His vehicle is also reported as missing.

The GoFundMe campaign, which has already raised more than $3,600, will assist in “lightening the financial burden associated with this kind of search effort.”

Family have arrived to Vernon from Edmonton and local family members and friends are taking time away from their jobs while “their bills at home are still coming due,” the campaign reads.

“Food, gas, costs of supplies for a search effort and just everyday living expenses are a thought the family shouldn’t have to worry about at this difficult time,” the camping reads.

The GoFundMe has been shared over 1,300 times already and has a goal of $5,000.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP describe Rosenberger as a Caucasian man standing 5-foot-10 and weighing in around 180 pounds. He has brown hair and eyes. RCMP said he may be operating a light grey 2002 Mazda 626 vehicle with a B.C. licence plate: JV276F.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can be shared online at nokscrimestoppers.com.

A Facebook group, Missing: Jay Rosenberger, has also been established to help organize search efforts and collect information and tips.

