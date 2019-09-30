Go to clown college with Kalamalka Caring Klowns

When people think of clowns—especially with what’s hitting the box office lately—it’s not surprising that people are apprehensive or perhaps even a bit nervous. But there’s no need for that when the Kalamalka Caring Klowns are around.

The Kalamalka Caring Klowns (KCK) bring happiness, laughter and joy into hospitals and nursing homes.

“We are caring clowns. Our work is to cheer people up and help them laugh. We try to help them forget momentarily, the unpleasant things in their lives,” the KCK said.

The therapeutic clowns are specially trained in psychology of humour and listening skills and they are looking to add new members to their team.

The KCK will be holding their fall workshop on Oct. 5-6 at the Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

“This workshop is very beneficial to those who have lost a loved one and are looking for a way to laugh and play again,” Doris Bensmiller, “Money Bags” and clown instructor said in a statement.

For more information, call Bubbles at 250-546-6393 or Rainbow at 250-558-3576.

