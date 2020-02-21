The film industry brought in million to the Okanagan in 2019 (File photo)

Greater Vernon area gives film industry a boost

Regional District of North Okanagan’s contributes $2K to film commission

The North Okanagan film industry received a generous boost from the rural areas after the five electoral districts agreed to contribute $2,000 to the Okanagan Film Commission.

Vernon, Coldstream and Armstrong already fosters local film projects through contributions to a film commission, while the City of Enderby provides funding independently.

The money is part of the Regional District of North Okanagan’s newly established rural economic development service.

The service invests in economic development to create a more resilient and diverse region.

“At the heart of a thriving community is a stable economic base that provides opportunities and allows residents to enjoy the beautiful part of the world we live in,” RDNO vice-chair Amanda Shatzko said.

“That’s why we are happy to have established this new service to support our rural residents and businesses in the electoral areas.”

The funds will primarily be distributed as grants to external organizations, with 30 per cent slated for economic development projects led by the RDNO.

The first grants were awarded to the Sovereign Lake Nordic Club to assist in the 2020 National Cross Country Skiing Championships and the film commission.

Organizations and groups can apply and review the funding criteria online at rdno.ca.

