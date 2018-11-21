Hearing adjourned for Vernon ‘prolific offender’

A man dubbed a “prolific offender” by the RCMP has had his judicial interim release hearing bumped back.

Sheldon Veness, 25, was in Vernon Law Courts Wednesday, Nov. 21 where it was requested, and approved, that his hearing be adjourned to Dec. 6 at 10:30 a.m. with Veness appearing via video.

Veness is in custody after police were called to a residence in the 6900 block of Marshall Road before 3 a.m. Nov. 16, where a homeowner was awoken by the sounds of his vehicle being stolen after a break and enter to his home. Shortly after the break and enter, the stolen vehicle was located and the driver fled from police. The vehicle was located minutes later engulfed in flames near Okanagan Landing School.

“Numerous police officers were tasked with investigating this particular incident and through that, a suspect was identified as a known prolific offender in the Vernon area,” said RCMP Const. Kelly Brett. “This particular incident is a good example of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s commitment to reducing crime through prolific and priority offender management.”

The RCMP Crime Reduction Unit observed the suspect operating a motor vehicle in a drive-through in the Okanagan Landing area of Vernon Nov. 17 just before 1 p.m. where an attempt to arrest was made, police said. The suspect drove the vehicle over two curbs and into a neighbouring parking lot at a high speed evading police.

Shortly after, the man was located a second time in the 4100 block of 24th Ave, where he fled from police on foot. The suspect led police on a short pursuit over fences and through a creek where he was ultimately apprehended and taken into custody without injury, police said.

Court documents show Veness has been charged with two counts of break and enter a dwelling with intent or commit, one count of theft of a motor vehicle, arson damaging property, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from a peace officer and willfully resisting or obstructing a peace officer.

A second unrelated file before the courts Nov. 21 in which Veness faces one count of causing fear of injury/damage by another person with an offence date of June 14, 2018, was also moved to Dec. 6 for an application to revoke bail. That file will be before the courts again Dec. 11 at 9:30 a.m. for a hearing.

None of the charges against Veness in either file have been proven in court.

