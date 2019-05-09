More child pornography charges laid against Vernon Judo Club coach

Hearing rescheduled due to more serious charges being added to Bryan McLachlan’s file

A former Vernon Judo Club coach from Coldstream is facing more child pornography charges.

The case at provincial court in Vernon Thursday, May 9 for an arraignment hearing but Nicholas Jacob, Bryan McLachlan counsel, asked for another week after additional charges were laid.

“More serious charges were added, making it more unusual,” said Jacob, noting his intent to go to the police station Friday morning for additional disclosure on the newest charges.

Jacob was granted his request and the arraignment hearing was rescheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday, May 16 at the Vernon Court House.

McLachlan, born 1970, was initially facing three charges of possession of child pornography, accessing child pornography and importing and distributing child pornography. He has further been charged with a second count of possession and one count of publishing child pornography.

The alleged crimes are said to have occurred Aug. 30, 2017. McLachlan’s first court appearance was in January 2018.

None of the charges have been proven in court. The trial is set for July 15 – 16.

