More trees coming down at Vernon beach

The big old picturesque trees at Kin Beach are becoming hazardous.

Therefore crews will be sawing down seven of the cottonwood trees starting Monday, Jan. 30 .

Select trees have been identified as past their life expectancy and becomming hazardous.

Cottonwood (populus) trees have less stability than other mature trees and this could lead to branches falling during major storms or strong winds. The City of Vernon has been removing the large cottonwood trees on an annual basis over the last seven years.

“To make sure we still have beautiful trees in our park, the parks department has planted other varieties of trees throughout the park as succession trees,” said Kendra Kryszak, parks and public spaces manager.

With numerous hazards and risks in the area, members of the public are asked to respect this construction zone at Kin Beach and stay away from the area. The work is anticipated to be complete by Feb. 10.

