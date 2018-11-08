The incident took place Tuesday, Nov. 6 at the Wholesale Club in Vernon. (Brieanna Charlebois/ Morning Star)

Officers assaulted as man pulls knife, bear spray at Vernon store

Kyle Larue, a 27-year-old of no fixed address, is facing numerous charges related to this incident.

A man faces numerous charges after someone assaulted three police officers during an altercation at the Wholesale Club (formerly Real Canadian Wholesale Club) in Vernon.

On Tuesday, Nov. 6, Vernon RCMP responded to an unwanted person who became violent with police after being repeatedly asked to leave private property at the Wholesale Club, located at 2501-34th Street.

An RCMP officer attempted to speak with the man, however, when doing so the man became violent with the officer and a struggle ensued. During the altercation, the suspect allegedly attempted to disarm the officer and produced a knife and bear spray. A multiple-unit response was required and two officers were injured in the execution of the arrest.

“Three officers in this incident were assaulted, with two of those officers being injured,” said RCMP spokesperson Const. Kelly Brett. “Even after being injured, the responding officer was able to retain his weapon, keep himself, along with the public safety and take the male into custody.”

Kyle Larue, a 27-year-old of no fixed address, is facing numerous charges related to this incident including assault with a weapon, attempting to disarm a police officer, assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest, obstructing a police officer, and possession of a weapon for a purpose dangerous to the public.

Larue appeared before a Justice on Nov. 7 and was subsequently released from custody on a recognizance with numerous conditions and a future court date.

