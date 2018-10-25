Vernon RCMP make more arrests in undercover operation

Nine Vernon men are facing charges for allegedly trafficking fentanyl and a heroin/fentanyl mixture.

The Vernon RCMP made additional arrests stemming from an undercover operation that took place in the spring of 2018.

On July 19, the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP released information in relation to the arrests of three males who faced a combined total of seven counts of drug trafficking.

The Vernon RCMP Targeted Policing Unit has since completed an investigation that has now resulted in another six arrests with an additional nine counts of drug trafficking currently before the courts.

Of the arrests made, nine males — all from Vernon — are facing charges for allegedly trafficking fentanyl and a heroin/fentanyl mixture. Johanna Pauliuk, a 43-year-old female, remains outstanding and is wanted for two counts of drug trafficking from the undercover operation.

“This project was very successful in that it targeted street-level drug trafficking. We specifically targeted the sale of fentanyl, which is causing a significant public safety risk,” said Sgt. David Evans of the RCMP Targeted Policing Unit. “All the drugs purchased by the undercover operators were fentanyl or fentanyl mixed with heroin.”

