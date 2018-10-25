Vernon RCMP make more arrests in undercover operation

Nine Vernon men are facing charges for allegedly trafficking fentanyl and a heroin/fentanyl mixture.

The Vernon RCMP made additional arrests stemming from an undercover operation that took place in the spring of 2018.

On July 19, the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP released information in relation to the arrests of three males who faced a combined total of seven counts of drug trafficking.

Related: Vernon RCMP make three arrests related to local drug trade

The Vernon RCMP Targeted Policing Unit has since completed an investigation that has now resulted in another six arrests with an additional nine counts of drug trafficking currently before the courts.

Of the arrests made, nine males — all from Vernon — are facing charges for allegedly trafficking fentanyl and a heroin/fentanyl mixture. Johanna Pauliuk, a 43-year-old female, remains outstanding and is wanted for two counts of drug trafficking from the undercover operation.

“This project was very successful in that it targeted street-level drug trafficking. We specifically targeted the sale of fentanyl, which is causing a significant public safety risk,” said Sgt. David Evans of the RCMP Targeted Policing Unit. “All the drugs purchased by the undercover operators were fentanyl or fentanyl mixed with heroin.”

Related: RCMP arrest suspected thief in Vernon

Related: Vernon RCMP arrest trio at problem home

Related: RCMP make drug bust at Vernon home

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
British Columbians still getting deeper in debt
Next story
Wrestlers grapple for charity in Kelowna

Just Posted

UPDATE: Structure fire contained

Firefighters have knocked down a house fire in the mobile home park at 7400 Pleasant Valley Road.

Vernon attempted murder case sees further delays

Tyson Darryl Cole, born 1987, will appear next Nov. 8

Vernon RCMP make more arrests in undercover operation

Nine Vernon men are facing charges for allegedly trafficking fentanyl and a heroin/fentanyl mixture.

Vernon’s Marie-Cat remembered fondly

Marie-Catherine Bruno, local athlete, firefighter, businesswoman, dies suddenly at 47

Vernon pedestrian struck by vehicle

61-year-old man suffers serious but non-life threatening injuries

VIDEO: ‘The Hockey Song’ heads to Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame

Stompin’ Tom classic to be honoured this weekend when the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Winnipeg Jets

Penalty for cancelling Saudi arms contract ‘in the billions’: Trudeau

The Trudeau government has been under pressure to cancel the contract since the brutal murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi

Spallumcheen business shutting down

Lockwood Brothers Concrete opened as Western Concrete Products in 1978

Vernon’s Connor sent to Smokies

Big three-way B.C. Hockey League swap

Around the BCHL: Coquitlam Express for real and Trail trades Levi Glasman

Around the BCHL is a look at what’s happening in the junior A hockey world.

How to prevent ballot fraud attempts in B.C.’s mail-in referendum vote

Mail abandoned ballots back, contact Elections BC with concerns

Trudeau calls U.S. mail bombs ‘disturbing’, monitoring situation closely

Trudeau used his opening statement at an event today with Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte to stress the importance of a free press to democracy

15th court action dismissed against B.C.’s Site C dam

West Moberly First Nation loses B.C. Supreme Court bid for injunction against B.C. Hydro’s project

Megyn Kelly absent from show following blackface comments

During a segment about Halloween costumes on Tuesday, Kelly defended the use of blackface while discussing a character on ‘Real Housewives of New York City’

Most Read