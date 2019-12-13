The 26th annual Downtown Vernon Light Up, presented by Wayside closed 30th Avenue on Saturday, Nov. 30, between 5-8 p.m. to celebrate all things winter. Food vendors, live roving entertainment, Christmas lights and decorations, warm drinks and bon fires were enjoyed. (Katherine Peters - Vernon Morning Star)

Plug pulled on Vernon Light Up

Downtown Vernon Association announces it will no longer co-ordinate the annual event

Vernon’s holiday tradition of the annual Light Up may be no more after the Downtown Vernon Association announced it will no longer be making arrangements for the event.

The DVA said the rising costs of the event, dwindling attendance numbers and public criticism fuelled the decision to pull the plug on the Light Up which has kicked off the holiday season for the past 26 years.

Over the past five years, attendance, corporate sponsorship and volunteer numbers have dwindled, while costs continued to increase.

“These facts have been weighed along with the public criticism of the event and consistent feedback from some of our members that the road closure for this event has been a detriment to their retail sales or negatively affects access to their businesses,” the DVA said in its statement Friday.

“With the end to his happy chapter in our downtown’s history comes immeasurable thanks and gratitude for the many volunteers, performers, vendors and Vernonites that have come downtown to help open the start of the holiday season as a community,” the DVA said.

The DVA will continue to host events downtown and already has 24 events scheduled for 2020.

“The DVA appreciates that Light Up was a community tradition and holds many merry memories,” DVA executive director Susan Lehman said. “This has not been an easy decision for the DVA board and the DVA is committed to creating new holiday traditions in downtown that focus on the longevity of the season including promotions, events and decorations.”

Lehman said it’s the DVA’s hope to assist another group in co-ordinating a Light-Up type event for the community in the future.

READ MORE: Campaign to collect backpacks for Vernon’s less fortunate extended

READ MORE: London Drugs stuffs stockings for Vernon seniors

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Woman struck, dog killed after collision on Highway 97
Next story
Vernon’s All Saints Church sets table for less fortunate

Just Posted

Vernon’s All Saints Church sets table for less fortunate

Fifth annual Festive Street Lunch will take place at All Saints’ Church tomorrow

Plug pulled on Vernon Light Up

Downtown Vernon Association announces it will no longer co-ordinate the annual event

Campaign to collect backpacks for Vernon’s less fortunate extended

Upper Room Mission has extended its Blessings in a Backpack campaign to Dec. 20

London Drugs stuffs stockings for Vernon seniors

More than 400 bags of stocking stuffers were donated by customers at the Vernon retail store

Love comes full circle for senior Armstrong resident

Life served Ken Henley a lot of twists and turns, but love was a constant

VIDEO: Feds give update on flying clearance for Santa’s sled

Transport Minister Marc Garneau has this message for the country’s children

Navigating ‘fever phobia’: B.C. doctor gives tips on when a sick kid should get to the ER

Any temperature above 38 C is considered a fever, but not all cases warrant a trip to the hospital

Vernon’s All Saints’ Chruch hosts Lessons and Carols

Sing and learn and enjoy refreshments this Saturday

MITCHELL’S MUSINGS: Three amigos take on Trump

Boris Johnson, Justin Trudeau and Emmanuel Macron talk U.S. president at NATO meeting

Penticton resident allegedly has rear car tires stolen

The resident woke up today to find their back tires missing and their car on blocks

Woman struck, dog killed after collision on Highway 97

Speed is not believed to be a factor and alcohol has been ruled out

Funding sought for family of 15-year-old Summerland girl with cancer

Treatment will involve two weeks in hospital, followed by eight to 10 weeks recovery at home

UPDATED: Investigators confirm three died in B.C. plane crash

Transport Canada provides information bulletin, family of victim releases statement

Prime Minister sets 2025 timeline for plan to remove fish farms from B.C. waters

Foes heartened by plan to transition aquaculture found in Fisheries minister mandate letter

Most Read