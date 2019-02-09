Police presence at Vernon residence. (Parker Crook/ Morning Star)

The incident occurred on 25th Street between 41 and 42 Avenue Saturday afternoon.

Police responded to an unconfirmed incident on 25th Street, between 41 Avenue and 42 Avenue, Saturday afternoon.

A Morning Star reporter was on scene and spoke with a neighbor who said that at least four police vehicles were on scene at about 1 p.m. RCMP have not yet confirmed what happened.

The scene was cleared just after 2 p.m.

Updates to come as soon as details become available.

