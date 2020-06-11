Police return stolen Buddha statues to Vernon residents

Two statues were stolen from the yards of two differrent properties on 24 Avenue June 5

A statue of the Buddha was returned to its owner in Vernon after it was stolen June 6, 2020. (Contributed)

A statue of the Buddha is now back where it belongs after it was snatched from a Vernon resident’s yard last week.

Amaya Ormaechea posted to the Vernon Rant and Rave Facebook group, saying she saw a suspicious individual walking around the area of her townhouse on 24 Avenue in the early morning hours of June 5.

Later that morning, she discovered the statue had been stolen from her yard, having been in its place for more than 10 years. She then found out her neighbour’s statue had also been stolen.

On Tuesday, June 9, Ormaechea posted a follow-up. This time, she had good news to share.

“I received a call from a police detective who visited us yesterday to take a statement, videos and a photo of our beloved Buddha, they found him and brought him home,” her post read.

In a message to the Morning Star, Ormaechea said her neighbour had her statue returned the following day.

“We are so happy,” she said.

Ormaechea thanked the police officer who was “determined” to bring her Buddha home.

“I send you blessings and a big hug.”

