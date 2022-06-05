Radiothon dials up dollars for Vernon hospital

Pure Country 105.7 Have a Heart Radiothon May 26 raises more than $83,000 for VJH

Vernon Pure Country 105.7 FM radio hosts Jess Mattia (left) and Shane Loughran (right) sandwich Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation staff members and executive Bree Cawley (from left), Terri Manke, Judy Dangel, and Kate McBrearty during the Have a Heart Radiothon Thursday, May 26, at the Village Green Centre. The day-long event raised more than $83,000 for the women’s and children’s health services department at VJH. (Contributed)

The North Okanagan has pure hearts of gold when it comes to helping women and children at Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

The annual Pure Country 105.7 Have a Heart Radiothon Thursday, May 26, raised more than $85,000 for much-needed equipment in the Women’s and Children’s Health Services (WCHS) unit at VJH.

On-air hosts Jess Matti and Shane Loughran broadcast live for 12 hours from the Village Green Shopping Centre with hospital staff, businesses and local residents joining to share their stories throughout the day.

“It’s a moving experience to be a part of the Radiothon day: hearing stories from members of our community, meeting the faces of those people our unit has touched and feeling the outpouring of support of our region,” said Kristen Megyesi, manager, clinical operations, WCHS.

“I’m astounded at the overwhelming generosity from our small but mighty Vernon region. It has been a challenging last two years in healthcare but it’s days like this that lift spirits and serve as reminders of why we love our jobs here.”

Funds raised from the event will purchase crucial equipment that nurses working in labour and delivery depend on every day, including a pediatric patient transport monitor and a new panda warmer.

“We are constantly in awe of the businesses, challengers and donors who generously contribute to this event,” said Kate McBrearty, executive director, VJH Foundation. “Every dollar truly does make a difference, helping us purchase new critical equipment for the WCHS unit and ensuring our teams can continue to provide the highest quality care for moms and babies in our hospital.”

Mattia and Loughran were happy to help.

“This community comes out to help support families and kids every time and we’re continually blown away by their giving, their love for the North Okanagan and the importance of this cause,” said Mattia. “We’re humbled by the stories we heard, the donations received and the impact the event has on local families. Thank you.”

roger@vernonmorningstar.com

